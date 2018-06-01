Calendar

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: June 1-July 31. Reception, June 10, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Elected Artists Show and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“95 More Years”: Runs through June 30. Kent Art Association, Main Street.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson: Runs through July 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

“Candlewood Lake and Its Impact on New Milford”: Ongoing. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays, noon-3 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-3069.

ROXBURY

“Botanical Paintings” - works by Phil Stone: Opening reception, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Runs through July 14. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Opening reception, June 9, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concert of Mozart, Haydn and Schubert music: June 10, 5 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Free/child under 12. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Program about ways to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease through lifestyle choices and holistic methods: June 8, 7 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Dr. Arthur Klein of Family First Chiropractic and Wellness Center in New Milford. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Bridgewater Grange meeting: June 13, 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South.

Little Britches 5k Run/Walk and Pint-Size Steeplechase: June 17. Starts at Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. Registration, 8 a.m. 5k start, 9:30 a.m. 5k: $25 in advance at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or $30 on race day. Pint-Size Steeplechase: $15 at Fast Track Timing at http://fasttracktiming.com/upcoming-races, or n race day. Children must be accompanied by an adult on the course, and be 12 or under and at least 42 inches tall.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Reel Readers Book Club: Meetings to be held regularly bi-monthly at the Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. For more information and RSVP, email jenn@merwinsvillehotel.org or call 203-788-1200.

Al-Anon meetings: Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m. At Oratory of the Little Way, 8 Oratory Lane.

Oratory of the Little Way events: First and third Wednesdays: soaking prayer, 10 a.m. Second Saturday and fourth Tuesday: healing service, 10 a.m. Oratory of the Little Way, 8 Oratory Lane. For more information and registration, call 860-354-8294.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Gem, jewelry and mineral show: June 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. At Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, just north of the town’s center, Route 7. Free.

“Warblers in Kent: A Closer Look” workshop: June 9, 1:30 p.m. Co-hosted by Kent Land Trust and the library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With Laurie Doss, science teacher at Marvelwood School. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Birds & Bagels”: June 10, 7-8:30 a.m. Co-hosted by Kent Land Trust and library at entry to Skiff Mountain South Preserve. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion series: June 14: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” by Richard Flanagan, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3716.

Programs about KAA founders: June 16: with Karen Chase, who will discuss Rex Brasher, 3 p.m. KAA Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Firemen’s Ball: June 9, 6 p.m. Firehouse. $40 in advance. $45 at door. Individual seats and tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 860-927-3080 or email KVFDBall@kentfire.org. Tickets will also be available at Kent Wine, Kent Fabrics and the town clerk’s office at town hall. Tickets are also available by mail. Checks, made out to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, should be mailed to KVFD Firemen’s Ball, P.O. Box 355, Kent, CT 06757. Tickets will be held at the door.

“Creating Communities Free of Domestic Violence: A Key to Women’s Health and Equality”: June 16, 2:30-4 p.m. Co-sponsored by the library, Prism Health Advocates and Dr. Joseph Baxer, president of the United Nations Association of Connecticut at the library, Main Street. With Dr. D. Elizabeth “Betsey” Mauro, executive director of Women’s Support Services in Sharon. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: First Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, 2 p.m. New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Third and fourth Wednesday each month, 6 p.m. Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 1: songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker. June 2: guitar music with Mrs. Smith. June 8: gender neutral square dancing. June 9: rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan. June 15: music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas. June 16: a program about female composers with Brianne Chasanoff. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Teddy Bear Festival: June 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford on Village Green. Includes teddy bear hospital, teddy bear parade (at noon), adoption center, demonstrations, story time and more.

Spring sale: June 2-3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Features sale of gifts, natural cosmetics, garden ready herbs and flowers, books, attic treasures, artwork, local photography, raffle prizes and refreshments.

Hawaiian night dinner-dance: Saturday. Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Dancing, 7-11 p.m. Arion Singing Society, 411 Danbury Road. $30/member. $40/guest. For more information and RSVP, call 203-740-7599.

“The Little Mermaid ~ In Motion”: Saturday 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Performed by Studio D at New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $20 in advance through May 26 at Studio D, 27 Main St. or by calling 860-350-2900. Tickets also available at door.

Caregivers Support Group: June 5 and 19, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Music by Kenn Morr Band: June 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Video game club: June 7, 6:30 p.m. Meets first Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: June 7: with Richard Herrington of Nicholas Tobin & Associates, 7 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Complexity of Inspiration” art show: June 8, 7-8:30 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at 25 Church St. Features works by VCA’s students in the Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

Bird walks: June 9, 6:30-10 a.m. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at Smyrski Farm, 237 Merryall Road. For more information and RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Goatboy Soaps meet the baby goats and shopping event: June 10 and 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Goatboy Soaps, 1 Murphy’s Way.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: June 12 and 26. Meets second and fourth Tuesday each month, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: June 12 and 26, 10 a.m. Meets second and fourth Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Experience Your Nature as Healer”: June 14, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Classic car show: June 15, 5-9 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road (Route 7 North). Includes car exhibit, food, music, awards, prizes. $10 to exhibit a car. Free/spectator.

Candlewoof Dog Park blessing: June 16, 10 a.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. With Venerable Ocean-of-Wisdom Sakya, a Buddhist priest, the Abbot of the Middleway Meditation Centers and the Middle-Way Peace Order. Dogs must be on leash. For more information, visit www.newmilforddogpark.org.

Roast beef dinner: June 16. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

ROXBURY

Book sale: Preview party, June 1, 5:30-8 p.m. $20/person. $35/couple. Sale continues June 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and June 3, noon-3 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. Chinese auction and silent auction will run through June 1 at Minor Memorial Library, South Street.

Yoga classes: Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With Suzanne Fitch. Bring mat. $10/session. For more information, call 860-355-1978.

Tea and cookies: Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

“Evening of Hope”: June 2, 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Julia’s Wings Foundation at Quaker Hill Country Club, 1013 Quaker Hill Road. Music, food, silent auction and more. $65 per person through May 25 and $70 thereafter. Tickets are available at www.juliaswings.org or by mailing a check made out to Julia’s Wings Foundation to P.O. Box 581, Sherman, CT 06784.

Word Weavers: June 16. Meets third Saturday each month, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

WARREN

Warren Historical Society open house: June 1, 6-8 p.m. To be held at Warren Public Library’s community room, Sackett Hill Road. Features display of documents and artifacts from the organization’s collection and on loan, all on the WHS 2018 theme of religion, spirituality and community in Warren.

WASHINGTON

Book signings: June 2: with L. Todd Wood, author of “Currency: A Financial Thriller,” 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Book Shop, 2 Green Hill Road.

Program with author Jed Perl: June 3, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jed Perl, author of book “Calder: The Conquest of Time. The Early Years: 1898 - 1940,” the first authorized biography of America’s 20th century sculptor Alexander Calder.

Movie screenings: June 4: “Black Panther,” 1 p.m. June 11: “Call Me By Your Name,” 1 p.m. June 18: “Red Sparrow,” 1 p.m. June 25: “Game Night,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Washington History Club at Night meeting: June 5, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Topic: Washington Volunteer Fire Department and its annual carnival.

Annual family picnic: June 8, 6 p.m. Hosted by Village Improvement Society at River Walk Pavilion, next to Washington Primary School.

Community day: June 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by Washington Business Association on lawn of town hall.

Book discussion and book signing: June 10, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With poet Cortney Davis, author of “Taking Care of Time.”

AREA TOWNS

“Reflections on Serendipity” - works by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: June 2-July 1. Artist’s reception, June 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m. At Gallery at Miranda Vineyard, 42 Ives Road, Goshen. Open Saturdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

13th annual “Huntington's Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher's Family Journey”: June 2, 5:30-9:30 p.m. At Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road, Bantam. Hosted by the Maher family of Sherman. $35/adult and $325/table of 10 in advance. $40/adult and $15/child age 2-10 at door. For more information and tickets, call Maher at 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Young Frankenstein”: Fridays-Saturdays through June 2 at 8 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/student and military personnel. For more information, call 860-350-6863.

Auditions for “All My Sons”: June 24, 2-5 p.m. June 25, 7-9 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. Five males and three females sought. All roles available except for those of Joe and Kate Keller. Audition requirements and sides can be found at http://theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.