Calendar

Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Mixed medium art by Jean Jusko: June 1-July 31. Reception, June 10, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Elected Artists Show and Solo Artist Show: Opening reception, May 26, 2 p.m. Awards, 3 p.m. Runs through June 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“95 More Years:” Runs through June 30. Kent Art Association, Main Street.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson: Opening reception, May 26, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, call 860-350-2181.

“Botanical Paintings” - works by Phil Stone: Opening reception, June 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through July 14. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Sherman Upland and Beyond” - photographs by Bob Winshell: Runs through May 25. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

AREA TOWNS

“Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations” - exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar of Washington: Opening reception, June 9, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 28. Gallery at Still River Editions, 128 East Liberty St., Danbury. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concert of Mozart, Haydn and Schubert music: June 10, 5 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. Free/child under 12. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Memorial Day parade: May 28, 8:20 a.m. start.

Scottish theme dinner: May 26, 6 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Includes dinner and music by ECLIPSE. $15/adult. $8/child 12 and under. $45/family.

Town Tabletop Club: Meets first two Wednesdays of each month at New Milford Public Library, Main Street, New Milford. Meets last two Wednesdays of each month at Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Memorial Day parade: May 28, 8 a.m. Route 7.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

KCS art show: May 25, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26 3-4 p.m. Kent Center School, Judd Avenue.

Annual book sale: May 25 and 27, noon-5 p.m. May 26 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

Book signing with Joseph Cicio: May 26, 2-3 p.m. House of Books, 10 North Main St. Author of “Friends Bearing Gifts.”

Memorial Day parade: May 28. Gather, 9 a.m. Start, 9:30 a.m. at Kent Center School, Judd Avenue.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Memorial Day parade: May 28, 1:30 a.m. New Preston village.

Full moon hike: May 29, 8-9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by Steep Rock Association and Washington Park & Recreation at Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. Wear appropriate clothing/footwear for a challenging hike over uneven terrain and bring water for the summit. Headlamp is recommended in case of cloud cover. Registration is helpful by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling the office at 860- 868-9131, although registration is not required.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. At 25 Church St. For information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: First Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, 2 p.m. New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Third and fourth Wednesday each month, 6 p.m. Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For information, call 860-355-1191.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Classes, Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: May 25: LUMOS with Al Burgasser and Susanna Marker. May 26: music by traditional American instruments with Greg McClure and Rob Brereton June 1: songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker. June 2: guitar music with Mrs. Smith. June 8: gender neutral square dancing. June 9: rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: May 31: with Anne McClelland of The First Bite LLC, 7 a.m. June 7: with Richard Herrington of Nicholas Tobin & Associates, 7 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Garden club annual plant sale: May 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Village Green. Includes sale of variety of plants, milkweed seeds provided by Brownie Troop 40324, information about invasive plants supplied by Mad Gardeners and membership information by Connecticut Audubon Society and the garden club.

“Who Are You Carrying?”: May 27. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, call 860-799-6520.

Memorial Day parade: May 28, 10 a.m. Starts in front of library, Main Street.

Magic the Gathering: May 30, 4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For youths in grades 6-12. For information, call 860-355-1191, ext. 3.

Program about natural and effective garden cultivation: May 30, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With John Root. For information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Spring sale: June 2-3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Features sale of gifts, natural cosmetics, garden ready herbs and flowers, books, attic treasures, artwork, local photography, raffle prizes and refreshments.

Caregivers Support Group: June 5 and 19, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For information, call 860-354-2216.

“Complexity of Inspiration” art show: June 8, 7-8:30 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at 25 Church St. Features works by VCA’s students in the Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

Bird walks: June 9, 6:30-10 a.m. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at Smyrski Farm, 237 Merryall Road. For more information and RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: June 12 and 26. Meets second and fourth Tuesday each month, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: June 12 and 26, 10 a.m. Meets second and fourth Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Pancake breakfast: May 26, 8-10 a.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $5/person. $25 family maximum. Proceeds benefit church’s mission trip to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota.

Memorial Day parade: May 28, 10 a.m. Starts in front of Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

Book sale: Preview party, June 1, 5:30-8 p.m. $20/person. $35/couple. Sale continues June 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and June 3, noon-3 p.m. Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North St. Chinese auction and silent auction will run through June 1 at Minor Memorial Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Women’s soiree: May 25, 7-9 p.m. Library, Sherman Center $25 at library or $30 online at www.shermanlibray.org.

Book sale: May 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27, 9 a.m.-noon. Library, Sherman Center.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 1 p.m. Starts at the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Route 39 North, travels through the center of Sherman and ends at Veterans Field.

“Evening of Hope”: June 2, 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Julia’s Wings Foundation at Quaker Hill Country Club, 1013 Quaker Hill Road. Music, food, silent auction and more. $65 per person through May 25 and $70 thereafter. Tickets are available at www.juliaswings.org or by mailing a check made out to Julia’s Wings Foundation to P.O. Box 581, Sherman, CT 06784.

WARREN

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 11:30 a.m. Starts in front of community center on Sackett Hill Road.

Warren Historical Society open house: June 1, 6-8 p.m. To be held at Warren Public Library’s community room, Sackett Hill Road. Features display of documents and artifacts from the organization’s collection and on loan, all on the WHS 2018 theme of religion, spirituality and community in Warren.

WASHINGTON

Book signings: May 26: with Alfred Kelman, author of “Of Time and the River: Portrait of a New England Town,” 2 p.m. June 2: with L. Todd Wood, author of “Currency: A Financial Thriller,” 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Book Shop, 2 Green Hill Road.

Auditions for “The Servant of Two Masters”: May 26-27, 3 p.m. Hosted by Washington Dramalites at 661 Washington Road, Woodbury. Cast of three women, six males and four extras sought. For more information, call 860-868-2072.

Memorial Day parade: May 28, forms at 2:15 p.m. at Washington Primary School.

Talk and book signing about new Tiger Woods book: May 31, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jeff Benedict of Sports Illustrated and Armen Keteyian, 11-time Emmy Award winner. They will discuss the first major biography about Tiger Woods. For information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Program with author Jed Perl: June 3, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jed Perl, author of book “Calder: The Conquest of Time. The Early Years: 1898 - 1940,” the first authorized biography of America’s 20th century sculptor Alexander Calder.

Movie screenings: June 4: “Black Panther,” 1 p.m. June 11: “Call Me By Your Name,” 1 p.m. June 18: “Red Sparrow,” 1 p.m. June 25: “Game Night,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

AREA TOWNS

Celebration of World Turtle Day: May 26, 1-4 p.m. Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center, 225 State Route 37, New Fairfield. $5/person. $10/family.

13th annual “Huntington's Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher's Family Journey”: June 2, 5:30-9:30 p.m. At Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road, Bantam. Hosted by the Maher family of Sherman. $35/adult and $325/table of 10 in advance. $40/adult and $15/child age 2-10 at door. For information and tickets, call Maher at 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Young Frankenstein”: Fridays-Saturdays through June 2 at 8 p.m., as well as May 27 at 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/student and military personnel. For more information, call 860-350-6863.