Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“95 More Years”: Runs through June 30. Kent Art Association, Main Street.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

Exhibit of paintings by Carol Brightman Johnson: Opening reception, May 26, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Sherman Upland and Beyond” - photographs by Bob Winshell: Runs through May 25. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: Artist’s reception, May 19, noon-2 p.m. Runs through June 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Eclectic and A Lot of Splash” - works by Bruce Clark: May 24-May 5. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Roast beef dinner: May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $18/adult. $15/senior and child. Free/child under 6.

Plant mart: May 19, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Hosted by Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club on lawn of Bridgewater firehouse, Route 133.

Scottish theme dinner: May 26, 6 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Includes dinner and music by ECLIPSE. $15/adult. $8/child 12 and under. $45/family.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“What You Need to Know About Lyme Disease”: May 19, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With Rika Keck, nutrition and holistic health consultant, author and Lyme Disease advocate. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book signing: May 19, 2-3 p.m. House of Books, 10 North Main St. With William H. Franke, author of World War II veterans’ stories through sketches titled “A Moment and A Memory at House of Books.”

“Love from Louisa: Louisa May Alcott and the Making of ‘Little Women’: May 19, 7 p.m. Presented by library at Fife ’n Drum Restaurant, Main Street in Kent. Features staged reading on costume and dinner of salad, chicken entrée, dessert, gratuity and cash bar. $60. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: May 25 and 27, noon-5 p.m. May 26 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June hours: Fridays and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July-August hours: Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. September through mid-October hours: call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Library, Main Street.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: May 18: 2; Spiritual Sounds drums and crystal music. May 19: Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts. May 25: LUMOS with Al Burgasser and Susanna Marker. May 26: music by traditional American instruments with Greg McClure and Rob Brereton. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

“Nunsense 2: The Second Coming”: May 18-19, 7:30 p.m. May 20, 3 p.m. Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. $20 for May 18 show. $30 for May 19 and May 20 shows, which includes dessert and wine receptions. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-8283.

Roast beef dinner: May 19, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect”: May 21, 7 p.m. Presented by Youth Agency at Bank Street Theater, Bank Street. $5 at door.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: May 22, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: May 22, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: May 23, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Program about decluttering and organization: May 23, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Deirdre Dolan Nesline. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: May 24: with Audrey King of Kent Greenhouse & Gardens, 7 a.m. May 31: with Anne McClelland of The First Bite LLC, 7 a.m. June 7: with Richard Herrington of Nicholas Tobin & Associates, 7 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Book club about military history: May 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Garden club annual plant sale: May 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Village Green. Includes sale of variety of plants, milkweed seeds provided by Brownie Troop 40324, information about invasive plants supplied by Mad Gardeners and membership information by Connecticut Audubon Society and the garden club.

“Who Are You Carrying?”: May 27. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information, call 860-799-6520.

Program about natural and effective garden cultivation: May 30, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With John Root. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

ROXBURY

Rummage/bake sale: May 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

“Creating Native Plantings for Your Residence”: May 20, 4 p.m. Presented by Roxbury Land Trust at library, South Street. With resident Adrian Wagner.

Program about the Law of Attraction: May 21, 5:30 p.m. Library, South Street. With Dr. Lori Monaco. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

Program about end-of-life health care planning: May 24, 7 p.m. Sponsored by Roxbury Council on Aging at town hall, Route 67. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-0201 by May 21.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Asparagus festival: May 19-20, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. $5/asparagus dish.

“The Grunch” musical performance by FineLine Theatre Arts students ages 9-12: May 19, 7 p.m. May 20, 1 and 5 p.m. At Sherman Playhouse.

Word Weavers: May 19. Meets third Saturday each month, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

Women’s soiree: May 25, 7-9 p.m. Library, Sherman Center $25 at library or $30 online at www.shermanlibray.org.

Book sale: May 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27, 9 a.m.-noon. Library, Sherman Center.

WARREN

Barrel tasting: May 19-20, noon-5 p.m. Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road. $12.

Pancake breakfast: May 20, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Women’s Auxiliary of the Warren Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

Program about local Native American spirituality and community: May 20, 2 p.m. Presented by Warren Historical Society at town hall, 50 Cemetery Road. With Darlene Kascak of the Institute for American Indian Studies.

“Community and Spirituality in Native American Life”: May 20, 2 p.m. Presented by Warren Historical Society at Warren Town Hall. With Darlene Kascak, educational director at Institute for American Indian Studies. For more information, email warrenhistorian@outlook.com.

WASHINGTON

Training session for marsh bird study: May 11, 4-5 p.m. Steep Rock Association office, 2 Green Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-9131.

Junior library offerings: May 12: Mother’s Day treat workshop, 1-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: May 14: “The Post” (PG-13), 1 p.m. May 21: “Film Stars Don’t’ Die in Liverpool” (R), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Washington History Club at Night meeting: May 15, 6:30 p.m. Meets at library, Wykeham Road. Topic: Washington Volunteer Fire Department and its summer carnival, which started in 1937.

HORSE open house: May 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date, May 20. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

“Women & War” multi-media presentation: May 22, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Lena Pachceo, director of education. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Music Education in American Private Schools”: May 24, noon. Library, Wykeham Road. With Emma Wang, 2017-18 Gunn Scholar at the Gunnery. Bring lunch. Beverage and dessert provided. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Talk and book signing about new Tiger Woods book: May 31, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Jeff Benedict of Sports Illustrated and Armen Keteyian, 11-time Emmy Award winner. They will discuss the first major biography about Tiger Woods. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Young Frankenstein”: Fridays-Saturdays through June 2 at 8 p.m., as well as May 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/student and military personnel. Pay-what-you-can-night, May 17, 8 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-6863.