Calendar

Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Sherman Upland and Beyond” - photographs by Bob Winshell: Runs through May 25. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of watercolor paintings by Jim Stanton: May 13-June 23. Artist’s reception, May 19, noon-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Roast beef dinner: May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by Bridgewater Grange at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $18/adult. $15/senior and child. Free/child under 6.

Plant mart: May 19, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Hosted by Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club on lawn of Bridgewater firehouse, Route 133.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Trail work day: May 12, 9 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at Morrissey Preserve, Gaylordsville. For more information and RSVP, email carrie@weantinoge.org.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“What You Need to Know About Lyme Disease”: May 19, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With Rika Keck, nutrition and holistic health consultant, author and Lyme Disease advocate. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Love from Louisa: Louisa May Alcott and the Making of ‘Little Women’: May 19, 7 p.m. Presented by library at Fife ’n Drum Restaurant, Main Street in Kent. Features staged reading on costume and dinner of salad, chicken entrée, dessert, gratuity and cash bar. $60. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-1:30 p.m. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: First Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. and second Saturday of each month, 2 p.m. New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Third and fourth Wednesday each month, 6 p.m. Burnham Library, 62 Main St. South, Bridgewater. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-dusk. Between Panera Bread and Webster Bank at Litchfield Crossings, Route 7 South.

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Village Green.

“Cooking as a Life Skill” classes for children ages 8 and older: Registration, ongoing. Aug. 6-10 and Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4 p.m. Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Whittlesey Avenue. $200/child. For more information and RSVP, call 203-512-5791.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: May 11, square dancing. May 12: “Great American Songbook” with Jessica Smith and Tom Morris. May 18: 2; Spiritual Sounds drums and crystal music. May 19: Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford membership brunch: May 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. For more information and RSVP, email wcgnm@wcgnm.com.

“Central Perk Murder and Murder Hotel” drama performance by FineLine Theatre Arts actors ages 9-12: May 12, 7 p.m. May 13, 5 p.m. At FineLine Theatre Arts theater, Railroad Street.

Spaghetti supper: May 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $12/adult. $10/senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25 maximum per family.

“What it Takes to Make It Fly”: May 12, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South. With Tom DiSarro, a small spacecraft and payload mechanical engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., who works on the Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment instrument that will be on the Mars 2020 Rover spacecraft.

Mother and son dance: May 12, 6-8:30 p.m. Hosted by New Milford Youth Agency at the Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and tickets, call 860-210-2030.

Connecticut real estate licensing 60-hour course: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m., beginning May 14. $425. For more information, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net or http://fabrealestateschool.com/enroll-now/.

Caregivers Support Group: May 15,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“A Dream Achieved: Hiking the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail”: May 16, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street. With John and Betsy Murphy of New Milford. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Chamber Business Scene: May 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Coldwell Banker and GoodWorks-New Milford Insurance at The Cookhouse, 31 Danbury Road.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: May 17: with Steve Kolitz of United Alarm, 7 a.m. May 24: with Audrey King of Kent Greenhouse & Gardens, 7 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Nunsense 2: The Second Coming”: May 18-19, 7:30 p.m. May 20, 3 p.m. Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. $20 for May 18 show. $30 for May 19 and May 20 shows, which includes dessert and wine receptions. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-8283.

Roast beef dinner: May 19. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect”: May 21, 7 p.m. Presented by Youth Agency at Bank Street Theater, Bank Street. $5 at door.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: May 22, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: May 22, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: May 23, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Program about decluttering and organization: May 23, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Deirdre Dolan Nesline. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Complexity of Inspiration” art show: June 8, 7-8:30 p.m. June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by Village Center for the Arts at 25 Church St. Features works by VCA’s students in the Club Mud Program and adult art classes.

ROXBURY

Rummage/bake sale: May 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

“Creating Native Plantings for Your Residence”: May 20, 4 p.m. Presented by Roxbury Land Trust at library, South Street. With resident Adrian Wagner.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Women’s brunch: May 12, 10 a.m. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. With guest speaker Faith Willard, co-founder of the Widow’s Friend in Bangladesh and director emeritus of Camp Good News on Cape Cod.

Sherman School art show: May 16-17, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Opening reception, May 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sherman School, Route 37.

Ice cream social and raffle: May 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sherman School, Route 37. Sponsored by Sherman Education Association. Benefits Pat Warde Scholarship Fund.

Asparagus festival: May 19-20, noon-5 p.m. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East. $5/asparagus dish.

“The Grunch” musical performance by FineLine Theatre Arts students ages 9-12: May 19, 7 p.m. May 20, 1 and 5 p.m. At Sherman Playhouse.

Word Weavers: May 19, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

WASHINGTON

Training session for marsh bird study: May 11, 4-5 p.m. Steep Rock Association office, 2 Green Hill Road. For more information, call 860-868-9131.

Junior library offerings: May 12: Mother’s Day treat workshop, 1-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: May 14: “The Post” (PG-13), 1 p.m. May 21: “Film Stars Don’t’ Die in Liverpool” (R), 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Washington History Club at Night meeting: May 15, 6:30 p.m. Meets at library, Wykeham Road. Topic: Washington Volunteer Fire Department and its summer carnival, which started in 1937.

“Women & War” multi-media presentation: May 22, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Lena Pachceo, director of education. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Theater

NEW MILFORD

“Young Frankenstein”: Fridays-Saturdays through June 2 at 8 p.m., as well as May 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. $30/reserved seat. $25/student and military personnel. Pay-what-you-can-night, May 17, 8 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-6863.

SHERMAN

“The Taming of the Shrew”: Fridays-Saturdays through May 12, 8 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622.