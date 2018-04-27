Calendar

Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Out the Window” - exhibit of paintings by Susan Grisell: Runs through April 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Farm Roads” - photography by Phyllis DiLeo: Runs through April 26. Library, Sherman Center.

“Sherman Upland and Beyond” - photographs by Bob Winshell: Opening reception, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through May 25. Library, Sherman Center.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: April 29: with guest Leif Smith, 5 p.m. May 6: with guests Julie Sorcek and Susan Reid, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Open mic: May 5, 7-9 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. With Missy Alexander, Mike Latini, Felicia Michael and Don Lowe. Free.

Special Events

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel spring arts and fine crafts show: May 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. $2/person. Free/child under 12 and members. Features demonstrations and exhibit and sale of local works.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

KAA 95th anniversary party and opening for juried show: April 28, 2-6 p.m. Kent Art Association, Main Street. Theme, “Roaring Twenties.” $10.

Connecticut Machinery Association’s spring “Power Up” event: May 5-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On grounds of CAMA’s museum next to Eric Sloane Museum, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road. For more information, call 860-927-0050 or visit ww.ctmachinery.com.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Local maker’s market: May 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Smithy Store, 10 Main St. Features handcrafted goods made by local artisans.

NEW MILFORD

Children’s Business Fair: April 28, noon-4 p.m. At Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. Will feature approximately 30 young entrepreneurs who will showcase their products or services.

“Coffee with the Mayor”: April 28, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Room, second floor, Roger Sherman Town Hall. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Appraisal event: April 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library at the church, 36 Main St. With Bernie McManus of Bernie McManus Appraisals and Mitchell Borenstein of Applebrook Auctions. $20/person with one item. $5/each additional item. For more information and RSVP, email fccnm10@gmail.com or visit www.nmchurch.org.

Independent Bookstore Day events: April 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bank Street Book Nook, Bank Street. Includes scavenger hunts, discounts, IBD merchandise, giveaways, food and more.

International Tabletop Game Day: April 28, 1-5 p.m. Library, Main Street. For persons high school age through adult. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Preserving the Past for the Future”: April 30, 6:30 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library at library, Main Street. With Robert Burkhart, president of the New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation.

Chamber Business Networking Scene: April 30, 8-9 a.m. Presented by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by All American Waste at The Makery Coworking, Bank Street. For Chamber members only. Members must be in good standing. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 by April 25.

Caregivers Support Group: May 1 and 15,10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Newmilfordbusiness.com meetings: May 2: with Dr. Amanda Placeres of Placeres Naturopathic and Acupuncture, 8-9 a.m. May 9: with Mike Nahom of New Milford Fitness & Aquatic Club, 8-9 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Program with Chad Sinanian, champion for the rights, the wellbeing and dignity of persons with disabilities: May 4, 6:30 p.m. Temple Sholom, 122 Kent Road. For more information, call 860-354-0273.

Bird walks: May 5 and June 9, 6:30-10 a.m. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust at Smyrski Farm, 237 Merryall Road. For more information and RSVP, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Rotary Club spring cleanup community document shredding day: May 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In Lore’s Plaza, Route 7. $10/standard copy paper-type box. For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxes to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.

Presentation of “Vesta,” a play that explores end-of-life issues across generations: May 6. Presented by New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice at The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. $20 suggested donation. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-2216.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: May 8 and 22, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: May 8 and 22, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.