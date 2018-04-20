Calendar

Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Out the Window” - exhibit of paintings by Susan Grisell: Runs through April 27.Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Farm Roads” - photography by Phyllis DiLeo: Runs through April 26. Library, Sherman Center.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: April 22: with guests Julie Sorek, Neil Friend and Marian Byrne, 5 p.m. April 29: with guest Leif Smith, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Penny auction: April 21. Doors open, 11 a.m. Drawing, 1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South.

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Managing Your Inner Critic” workshop: April 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oratory of the Little Way, Oratory Lane. With Michele Lucas, LCSW. $30. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8294.

KENT

“The Ghost Net: An Environmental Musical of the Sea” by the Grumbling Gryphons: April 21, 2 p.m. Presented by library’s parents’ committee and Park and Recreation Department at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

“Seven Hearths Revealed” fundraising party for the Kent Historical Society: April 21, 6 p.m., Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Rd. Kent. Includes silent auction of artwork by local artists to fund George Laurence Nelson Scholarship. For tickets see www.kenthistoricalsociety.org.

KAA 95th anniversary party and opening for juried show: April 28, 2-6 p.m. Kent Art Association, Main Street. Theme, “Roaring Twenties.” $10.

NEW MILFORD

Roast beef dinner: April 21. Regularly held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Exploration of a vernal pool: April 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Location to be set at time of registration. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust. To reserve a spot, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Scrapbooking workshop: April 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library in chruch auditorium of parish house, 36 Main St. With Kathy Maher. $25. For more information and RSVP, email peace1416prevail@yahoo.com.

Ceremony to honor the late Ezra Woods: April 21, 11 a.m. Center Cemetery.

Earth Day celebration: April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. Includes more than 40 vendors, animal exhibits and demonstrations.

Recording of personal memories and stories: April 22, 11:30 a.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library in Taylor Room at church, 36 Main St. With Chris Fisher.

Program about book care and simple repairs: April 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by First Congregational Church and library at library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Poetry reading with father and son, Dr. James Scrimgeour and J.D. Scrimgeour: April 23, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Give Local: April 24, 7 a.m.-April 25, 7 p.m. Supports approximately 250 non-profit organizations. To view participating groups, visit https://givelocalccf.org/ and click on “Leaderboard” for a full list of participants, or “Browse by Town.”

Grand re-opening of Knapp House and Day of Giving: April 24, 5-8 p.m. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: April 24, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: April 24, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

“Paw-sta Dinner” to benefit Wells Valley Cat Sanctuary: April 24, 5-7 p.m. At United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $8. Free/child under 10.

Newmilfordbusiness.com meetings: April 25: with Tony Vengrove of Makery Coworking, 8-9 a.m. Meets at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: April 25, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

“What Happens When…the Plan is No Longer the Plan?”: April 26, 6-7 p.m. Presented by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. With Dr. Joel Singer, director of the Causeway Collaborative. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030 or email jason@youthagency.org.

Book club about military history: April 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Children’s Business Fair: April 28, noon-4 p.m. At Sarah Noble Intermediate School, Sunny Valley Road. Will feature approximately 30 young entrepreneurs who will showcase their products or services.

“Coffee with the Mayor”: April 28, 9:30-11 a.m. E. Paul Martin Room, second floor, Roger Sherman Town Hall. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Appraisal event: April 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library at the church, 36 Main St. With Bernie McManus of Bernie McManus Appraisals and Mitchell Borenstein of Applebrook Auctions. $20/person with one item. $5/each additional item. For more information and RSVP, email fccnm10@gmail.com or visit www.nmchurch.org.

Independent Bookstore Day events: April 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bank Street Book Nook, Bank Street. Includes scavenger hunts, discounts, IBD merchandise, giveaways, food and more.

“Preserving the Past for the Future”: April 30, 6:30 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library at library, Main Street. With Robert Burkhart, president of the New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation.

Chamber Business Networking Scene: April 30, 8-9 a.m. Presented by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by All American Waste at The Makery Coworking, Bank Street. For Chamber members only. Members must be in good standing. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080 by April 25.

Caregivers Support Group: May 1 and 15,10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

ROXBURY

Afternoon of poetry and music: April 21, 2-4 p.m. Presented by Voices of Poetry at library, South Street.

Orzech Earth Day Walk: April 22, 2 p.m. Presented by Roxbury Land Trust. Meet at Botsford Road trail entrance. For more information, call 860-350-4148.

“Barrels & Bites”: April 28, 6-10 p.m. Presented by Booth Free School PTO at Mine Hill Distillery, 5 Mine Hill Road. $40/person and $75/couple in advance at http://bfsptonews.digitalpto.com/barrels-and-bites and $45/person and $85/couple at door.

“Butterflies in My Backyard”: April 29, 4 p.m. Presented by Roxbury Land Trust at town hall, Route 67. With lepidopterist Victor DeMasi. For more information, call 860-350-4148.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 20: book club, , 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Library. April 25: morning bird walk, 9 a.m. For more information and sign up, visit https://www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/. For more information about the book club, call 860-354-2455.

Shred-it and bake sale event: April 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Hosted by New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society at Stop & Shop, Routes 37 and 39, New Fairfield.

Word Weavers: April 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

Pasta dinner: April 28, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Organized by Sherman School 8th grader Kate O’Farrell at Sherman firehouse, 1 Route 39. $8/person 12 and older. $5/person 5-12. Free/child under 5. $25/family of five. For more information and tickets, email ofarrellkm@charter.net.

WASHINGTON

Library offerings for youth: April 21: Earth Day recycling crafts, 1-2 p.m. April 28: puppet-making workshop, 1-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

“Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song”: April 21, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by LoveArtPlay at Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. $35. Benefits S’cool Sounds. For tickets, visit EventBrite.

Earth Day Roadside Cleanup: April 21. Dumpster available at town hall, April 17-22. For more information, visit http://www.wec-ct.org/newsevents/earthday.

Earth Day 5K Race: April 21, 9 a.m. Registration, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Co-hosted by Washington Environmental Council and Steep Rock Association at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. $25. Pre-registration available at www.FastTrackTiming.com.

Book signing with poet Sydney Eddison: April 22, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “All the Luck: Poems Celebrating Love, Life, and the Enduring Human Spirit.”

Movie screenings: April 23: “Molly’s Game,” 1 p.m. April 30: “All the Money in the World,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Series exploring history of 20th Century literature in short stories: April 23: “Good Country People” by Flannery O’Connor, 10 a.m. April 30: “People Like that are the Only People Here: Canonical Babbling in Peed Onk,” 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Exhibit of “Arts in Prison” prisoner art: April 25-30. Reception, April 28, noon-2 p.m. Exhibit assembled by Shepaug Valley School senior Sierra Soletsky at library, Wykeham Road.

Program with chef and author John E. Finn: April 26, 6:30 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. Author of “The Perfect Omelet: Essential Recipes for the Home Cook.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Ladies Night Out Spring Fling to benefit Alzheimer’s Association: April 27, 5:30-8 p.m. At Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 30 Park Lane East. Features variety of vendors. $5/person. All proceeds to benefit Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Book signings: April 28, 1 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. With local author Deborah Dayal and local illustrator Rose Petruzzi, who will sign copies of their new book “Dancing Inside.”

Wykeham Consort concert to benefit National Kidney Foundation: April 29, 3 p.m. At Bridgewater Congregational Church, Clapboard Road. $20.

Theater

SHERMAN

“The Taming of the Shrew”: Fridays-Saturdays, April 20-May 12, 8 p.m., as well as April 29 and May 6, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622.