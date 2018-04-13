Calendar

Exhibit of watercolors by Ella T. Newman of New Milford: Reception, April 13, 5-7 p.m. Runs through May 31. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA members show: Runs through April 15. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“Out the Window” - exhibit of paintings by Susan Grisell: Runs through April 27.Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Artist’s reception, April 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Opening reception, April 14, 2-4 p.m. Runs through May 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Farm Roads” - photography by Phyllis DiLeo: Runs through April 26. Library, Sherman Center.

Movies

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Songwriters series concert kick-off: April 13, 7 p.m. At Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: April 15: with guests Julie Sorcek and Wendy Matthews, 5 p.m. April 22: with guests Julie Sorek, Neil Friend and Marian Byrne, 5 p.m. April 29: with guest Ed Accardi, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

WASHINGTON

Concert with Patti LuPone: April 16, 7 p.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. $100 for concert and reception. For more information and tickets, visit washingtonmontessori.org/pattilupone or call 860-868-0551.

Special Events

BRIDGEWATER

Penny auction: April 21. Doors open, 11 a.m. Drawing, 1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South.

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Managing Your Inner Critic” workshop: April 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oratory of the Little Way, Oratory Lane. With Michele Lucas, LCSW. $30. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8294.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Henna class: design layouts: April 14, 4-5 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Henna artist Elyse Sadtler. $20/class. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion: April 19: “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L.Stedmen, 5-6:15 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3716.

“The Ghost Net: An Environmental Musical of the Sea” by the Grumbling Gryphons: April 21, 2 p.m. Presented by library’s parents’ committee and Park and Recreation Department at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Fisherman’s breakfast: April 14, 5:30-11:30 a.m. At New Preston firehouse, Route 202. $7/adult. $5/child. $5/egg and bacon or sausage and cheese sandwich only.

Chocolate and bourbon tasting: April 14, 2-5 p.m. At Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road.

NEW MILFORD

“Wood Into Art” program: April 14, 2-4 p.m. Hosted by Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street. With Gallery 25 members Linda McMillan and Sergio Villaschi and guest artist Al Silverstri.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The State of the Earth”: April 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Arion Singing Society events: April 14: spring festival dinner-dance, 6:30 p.m. $30/member. $40/non-member. Arion Singing Society, 411 Danbury Road. For more information and RSVP, call 203-740-7599 or 860-354-7593.

Italian night dinner: April 14, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40/family.

Spaghetti dinner: April 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road. $12/adult. $10/senior. $4/child 6-12. Free/child 5 and under. $25/family.

Caregivers Support Group: April 17 ,10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Rock painting project to spread kindness: April 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Open to all ages. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

“A World of Stories” with storyteller Valerie Tutson: April 18, 2 p.m. Presented by New Milford Commission on the Arts at John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

Housatonic Business Alliance meeting: April 19: with Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

Roast beef dinner: April 21, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Exploration of a vernal pool: April 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Location to be set at time of registration. Hosted by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust. To reserve a spot, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

Scrapbooking workshop: April 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library in chruch auditorium of parish house, 36 Main St. With Kathy Maher. $25. For more information and RSVP, email peace1416prevail@yahoo.com.

Recording of personal memories and stories: April 22, 11:30 a.m. Hosted in collaboration by First Congregational Church and library in Taylor Room at church, 36 Main St. With Chris Fisher.

Program about book care and simple repairs: April 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by First Congregational Church and library at library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

Poetry reading with father and son, Dr. James Scrimgeour and J.D. Scrimgeour: April 23, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

ROXBURY

Afternoon of poetry and music: April 21, 2-4 p.m. Presented by Voices of Poetry at library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Deer Pond Farm offerings: April 13: afternoon migration walk, 1-3 p.m. Deer Pond Farm. April 19: Quaker Pond bird walk, 9-11 a.m. April 20: book club, , 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Library. April 25: morning bird walk, 9 a.m. For more information and sign up, visit https://www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/. For more information about the book club, call 860-354-2455.

Screening of “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” and musical performance: April 14, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Isaac H. Ohring. $10/member and student. $15/non-member. For more information and ticket, call 860-355-8050.

Guided hike to witness spring migration and breeding of wood frogs: April 15, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Naromi Land Trust and Great Hollow Nature Preserve. Meet at White Silo Winery parking lot, 32 Route 37 East. Group will carpool to location. For more information and RSVP, email jfoley@greathollow.org or the Naromi Land Trust at office@naromi.org.

Word Weavers: April 21. Meets third Saturday each month, 9 a.m.-noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information, call Carol at 203-702-7006.

WARREN

Pancake breakfast: April 15, 7:30-11 a.m. Hosted by Warren Volunteer Fire Company at Warren Community Center, Sackett Hill Road. $5/adult. $2/child. Free/child under 3.

Warren Affordable Housing Corp. forum: April 19, 7 p.m. At Warren Congregational Church parish hall, Sackett Hill Road.

WASHINGTON

Library offerings for youth: April 14: parent and child sewing, 1-2 p.m. 1-2 p.m. April 21: Earth Day recycling crafts, 1-2 p.m. April 28: puppet-making workshop, 1-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: April 16: “The Greatest Showman,” 1 p.m. April 23: “Molly’s Game,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Series exploring history of 20th Century literature in short stories: April 16: “That Evening Sun” by William Faulkner, 10 a.m. April 23: “Good Country People” by Flannery O’Connor, 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

“Tales of Women in Dance, Music and Song”: April 21, 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by LoveArtPlay at Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. $35. Benefits S’cool Sounds. For tickets, visit EventBrite.

Earth Day Roadside Cleanup: April 21. Dumpster available at town hall, April 17-22. For more information, visit http://www.wec-ct.org/newsevents/earthday.

Earth Day 5K Race: April 21, 9 a.m. Registration, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Co-hosted by Washington Environmental Council and Steep Rock Association at Steep Rock Preserve, 2 Tunnel Road. $25. Pre-registration available at www.FastTrackTiming.com.

Book signing with poet Sydney Eddison: April 22, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “All the Luck: Poems Celebrating Love, Life, and the Enduring Human Spirit.”

Theater

SHERMAN

“The Taming of the Shrew”: Fridays-Saturdays, April 20-May 12, 8 p.m., as well as April 29 and May 6, 2 p.m. Sherman Players, 5 Route 39 North. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-3622.