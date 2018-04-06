Calendar

April 7-May 31. Reception, April 13, 5-7 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KAA members show: Runs through April 15. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“Out the Window” - exhibit of paintings by Susan Grisell: Runs through April 27.Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Exhibit of works by April Crumrine: Artist’s reception, April 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through May 20. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

“Pulled into Light” - art by Cynthia Zinser: Opening reception, April 14, 2-4 p.m. Runs through May 26. Library, South Street.

“Farm Roads” - photography by Phyllis DiLeo: Runs through April 26. Library, Sherman Center.

Bank Street Theater: 46 Bank St., New Milford. 860-354-2122 (film line). 860-354-9911 (office).

Bantam Cinema: 115 Bantam Lake Road (Route 209), Bantam. 860-567-1916 (box office). 860-567-0006 (show times).

AMC: Still River Corporate Center, 4-6 International Drive, Danbury. 888-AMC-4FUN.

Irish happy hour with Bill Wisnowski: April 8: with guests Ali and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. April 15: with guests Julie Sorcek and Wendy Matthews, 5 p.m. April 22: with guests Julie Sorek, Neil Friend and Marian Byrne, 5 p.m. April 29: with guest Ed Accardi, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road.

Songwriters series concert kick-off: April 13, 7 p.m. At Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road.

Concert with SingOut! CT: April 8, 2 p.m. Presented by Gunn Memorial Library at Wersebe Hall, parish house, First Congregational Church on the Green. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Concert with Patti LuPone: April 16, 7 p.m. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. $100 for concert and reception. For more information and tickets, visit washingtonmontessori.org/pattilupone or call 860-868-0551.

Music by the Maccabeats: April 8, 3 p.m. United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Maccabeats are an internationally-acclaimed a cappella group. Event celebrates the 70th birthday of the founding of the state of Israel. Pre-concert VIP reception: 2 p.m. $54/adult VIP ticket. $36/youth ticket for ages 8-16. A paid adult VIP ticket must accompany each youth ticket. General admission: $36/adult. $18/child 8-16. Free/child 7 and under. For more information and tickets, call 203-748-3355 or visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3330624.

Bridgewater Grange meeting: April 11, 7 p.m. At St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Northwestern Youth Ice Hockey Icehawks tryouts: For Mites (birth years 2010-11), April 7-8, noon-1 p.m. For Squirts (birth years 2008-09), April 6, 6-7 p.m. and April 7-8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. For Peewees (birth years 2006-07), April 5, 7:15-8:15 p.m. and April 7-8, 1:15-2:15 p.m. For Bantams (birth years 2004-05), April 6, 7:15-8:15 p.m. and April 7-8, 3:45-4:45 p.m. At South Kent ice rink, 40 Bulls Bridge Road. For more information and registration, call 860-799-1678 or visit www.nwicehawks.com).

“Parents As Heroes, Supporting Children through Medical Encounters”: April 7, 2:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Deborah Vilas, MS, CCLS, LMSW, child life coach. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: April 7, 7-9 p.m. Library, 32 North Main St. For more information and RSVP, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146 or the library at 860-927-3761.

Henna class: design layouts: April 14, 4-5 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Henna artist Elyse Sadtler. $20/class. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Fisherman’s breakfast: April 14, 5:30-11:30 a.m. At New Preston firehouse, Route 202. $7/adult. $5/child. $5/egg and bacon or sausage and cheese sandwich only.

Chocolate and bourbon tasting: April 14, 2-5 p.m. At Hopkins Vineyard, Hopkins Road.

HOLD: New Preston Women’s Club meeting: April 20. Gathering, 6:30 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Community House, 27 Church St. With guest speaker Susan Hallman, interior designer.

Evening of enlightenment fundraiser for NMHS Grad Party: April 6, 7 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. With radio personality and spiritual medium Karen Kimartin. $25 in advance. $30 at door. For registration, call Kim at 917-520-3368 or visit http://nmhsgradparty.org/events-medium/.

Penny auction: April 7. Doors open, 11 a.m. Bidding closes, 1 p.m. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $5/three sheets of tickets (25 tickets per sheet).

Comedy night benefit for Harrybrooke Park: April 7, 7 p.m.. Presented by Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum at Arion Singing Society, 411 Danbury Road (Route 7). Featuring dinner, live auction and comedy by Meghan Hanley, Tommy Gooch and Kathy “KJ” Johansen. $50/person. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/harrybrookefunny2018 or via the park website HarrybrookePark.org.

“A Taste of VCA”: April 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Village Center for the Arts, 12 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-4318.

Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution 125th anniversary celebration: April 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. At New Milford Historical Society, 6 Aspetuck Ave. Includes silhouette sessions ($30 each, with extra copies for $15; $10 for 8x10 mat and $20 for 11x14 mat), view of special exhibit and more. For more information, RSVP and to make a silhouette appointment, call 860354-5219.

Walk to support autism awareness and a NMHS scholarship: April 7, 6-9 p.m. Organized by Unified Buddies at New Milford High School at the Village Green. Donations will be collected, and and water, candy. T-shirts and wristbands will be sold to raise money for the scholarship. Some outdoor games will be offered for children.

Book talk with Nadine Strossen: April 7, 5:30-7 p.m. Temple Sholom, Route 7 North. Author of “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship.” Reception to follow. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-0273 or email admin@tsholom.org.

New Milford VNA & Hospice fundraising breakfast: April 10, 7:30-9 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. $40. With musical entertainment by Hank Milligan. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-2216.

Parenting support and education group for young parents: April 10, 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For parents and expectant parents 23 and under. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Living Without a Partner bereavement group: April 10, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: April 12: with Joseph Viola of Corporate Construction, 7 a.m. April 19: with Dave Seegers of Hudson Valley Preservation, 7 a.m. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Second Saturday Stars” program: “The State of the Earth”: April 14, 8-10 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Arion Singing Society events: April 14: spring festival dinner-dance, 6:30 p.m. $30/member. $40/non-member. Arion Singing Society, 411 Danbury Road. For more information and RSVP, call 203-740-7599 or 860-354-7593.

Italian night dinner: April 14, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road. $12/adult. $6/child 5-13. Free/child under 5. $40/family.

Caregivers Support Group: April 17, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Rock painting project to spread kindness: April 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the Youth Agency at John Pettibone Community Center, Pickett District Road. Open to all ages. For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030.

Old Store open: Thursdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m., or when the flag is flying. The Old Store and Museum, 3 Sherman Center.

Comedy show: April 7, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and RSVP by April 4, call 860-355-8050.

“Cricket Valley Power Plant’s Impact on Western Connecticut” seminar: April 8, 3-5 p.m. At Sherman firehouse, 1 Route 39. With a panel of experts, include gas infrastructure experts Dr. Courtney Williams and Keith Schue.

Screening of “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” and musical performance: April 14, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. With Isaac H. Ohring. $10/member and student. $15/non-member. For more information and ticket, call 860-355-8050.

Warren Affordable Housing Corp. forum: April 19, 7 p.m. At Warren Congregational Church parish hall, Sackett Hill Road.

American woodcock (aka timberdoodle) bird viewing event: April 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Steep Rock Association at Macricostas Preserve, 124 Christian St. For more information and RSVP, visit visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or call 860-868-9131.

“Parents as Heroes, Supporting Children through Medical Encounters”: April 7, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Deborah Vilas. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Library offerings for youth: Junior library offerings: April 7: “Wonder-ful Page to Screen” event, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14: parent and child sewing, 1-2 p.m. 1-2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Movie screenings: April 9: “Darkest Hour,” 1 p.m. April 16: “The Greatest Showman,” 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Series exploring history of 20th Century literature in short stories: April 9: “Sweat” by Zora Neale Hurston, 10 a.m. April 16: “That Evening Sun” by William Faulkner, 10 a.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With literary scholar Mark Scarborough. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Guest speaker Marcy Health Robitaille at worship: April 8, 10:30 a.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road.

No Name Writing Group reading: April 8, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. For more information, or to reserve a signed copy of the group’s book, call 860-868-0525.

NMHS’ all-school musical “Curtains”: April 6-7, 7 p.m. April 7, 2 p.m. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $10/reserved seat. For more information and tickets, call 860-350-6647, ext. 1552 or visit nmhsct.booktix.com.