CTA train fatally injures man; 3 train lines disrupted

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man was struck and fatally injured by a Chicago Transit Authority train, disrupting service on three lines for more than two hours during the morning rush.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the man was struck by a Red Line train shortly before 8 a.m. at a station on the city's North Side and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. A police spokeswoman tells the Chicago Tribune the man later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 24-year-old David Oakley of Quincy.

The CTA says its Red, Brown and Purple lines all were stopped at the station for more than 45 minutes and then only on two tracks, not the usual four. CTA spokeswoman Katherine Hosinski says service was fully restored at 10 a.m.

