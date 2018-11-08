https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/CT-Ques-1-TransportLockbox-Cnty-13375110.php
CT-Ques-1-TransportLockbox-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in
the voting on the Question 1 - Protect Transportation Funds.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Andover
|1
|1
|1,281
|182
|Ansonia
|7
|7
|4,203
|532
|Ashford
|1
|1
|1,706
|215
|Avon
|3
|3
|7,095
|946
|Brkhmstd
|1
|1
|1,407
|215
|BeaconFals
|1
|1
|2,149
|307
|Berlin
|5
|5
|7,376
|935
|Bethany
|1
|1
|2,293
|254
|Bethel
|5
|5
|4,240
|484
|Bethlehem
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bloomfield
|5
|5
|8,148
|1,006
|Bolton
|1
|1
|2,069
|267
|Bozrah
|1
|1
|812
|119
|Branford
|7
|7
|9,997
|936
|Bridgeport
|24
|10
|3,825
|510
|Bridgewatr
|1
|1
|697
|103
|Bristol
|9
|9
|16,327
|2,187
|Brookfield
|2
|2
|6,123
|809
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|2,298
|370
|Burlington
|1
|1
|3,775
|553
|Canaan
|1
|1
|471
|45
|Canterbury
|1
|1
|1,716
|218
|Canton
|1
|1
|4,385
|589
|Chaplin
|1
|1
|798
|129
|Cheshire
|7
|7
|10,669
|1,802
|Chester
|1
|1
|1,673
|167
|Clinton
|1
|1
|5,229
|550
|Colchester
|4
|4
|5,506
|697
|Colebrook
|1
|1
|588
|77
|Columbia
|1
|1
|1,165
|274
|Cornwall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|2
|2
|4,986
|890
|Cromwell
|1
|1
|5,647
|710
|Danbury
|7
|7
|16,902
|2,098
|Darien
|6
|6
|7,437
|760
|DeepRiver
|1
|1
|1,707
|151
|Derby
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Durham
|3
|3
|2,854
|398
|Eastford
|1
|1
|712
|91
|EastGranby
|1
|1
|1,753
|277
|EastHaddam
|1
|1
|3,381
|415
|EastHmptn
|1
|1
|5,018
|645
|EastHrtfrd
|7
|0
|0
|0
|EastHaven
|8
|8
|6,252
|695
|EastLyme
|3
|3
|8,432
|744
|Easton
|1
|1
|2,920
|288
|EastWndsr
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellington
|2
|2
|5,899
|816
|Enfield
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Essex
|1
|1
|3,039
|277
|Fairfield
|10
|10
|20,826
|4,166
|Farmington
|7
|1
|8,927
|1,233
|Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glastnbry
|7
|7
|13,786
|2,706
|Goshen
|2
|2
|1,188
|200
|Granby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greenwich
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Griswold
|2
|2
|3,253
|360
|Groton
|7
|7
|10,512
|1,592
|Guilford
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haddam
|3
|3
|3,481
|423
|Hamden
|13
|13
|16,672
|1,692
|Hampton
|1
|1
|686
|84
|Hartford
|24
|12
|6,325
|793
|Hartland
|1
|1
|704
|119
|Harwinton
|2
|2
|2,050
|339
|Hebron
|1
|1
|3,626
|453
|Kent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Killingly
|7
|7
|4,597
|663
|Killngwrth
|1
|1
|2,618
|291
|Lebanon
|2
|2
|2,856
|368
|Ledyard
|3
|3
|3,939
|547
|Lisbon
|2
|2
|1,560
|152
|Litchfield
|4
|4
|3,405
|549
|Lyme
|1
|1
|1,101
|100
|Madison
|2
|2
|7,400
|681
|Manchester
|8
|8
|16,306
|2,363
|Mansfield
|4
|4
|6,443
|707
|Marlboro
|1
|1
|2,383
|317
|Meriden
|13
|13
|12,302
|1,743
|Middlebury
|2
|2
|2,422
|446
|Middlefld
|1
|1
|1,568
|321
|Middletown
|14
|14
|14,421
|2,056
|Milford
|9
|9
|16,860
|1,756
|Monroe
|4
|4
|7,187
|875
|Montville
|6
|6
|5,165
|767
|Morris
|1
|1
|824
|138
|Naugatuck
|9
|9
|7,314
|1,111
|NewBritain
|17
|17
|10,716
|1,795
|NewCanaan
|3
|3
|4,756
|553
|NewFairfld
|2
|2
|4,815
|713
|NewHartfrd
|2
|2
|2,670
|376
|NewHaven
|40
|8
|6,753
|938
|Newington
|8
|8
|10,187
|1,458
|NewLondon
|3
|3
|5,180
|474
|NewMilford
|7
|7
|8,844
|1,145
|Newtown
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|718
|103
|NorthBrnfd
|2
|2
|4,700
|446
|NorthCanan
|1
|1
|1,012
|95
|NorthHaven
|6
|6
|9,559
|1,069
|NorthStntn
|1
|1
|1,980
|199
|Norwalk
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|6
|6
|8,813
|1,177
|OldLyme
|1
|1
|3,196
|321
|OldSaybrk
|2
|2
|4,467
|404
|Orange
|3
|3
|5,504
|641
|Oxford
|1
|1
|4,333
|643
|Plainfield
|5
|5
|4,069
|1,183
|Plainville
|4
|4
|5,451
|791
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|3,283
|534
|Pomfret
|1
|1
|1,656
|214
|Portland
|1
|1
|4,022
|507
|Preston
|1
|1
|1,489
|169
|Prospect
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Redding
|2
|2
|3,633
|404
|Ridgefield
|4
|4
|9,980
|1,319
|RockyHill
|3
|3
|6,603
|1,081
|Roxbury
|1
|1
|1,016
|118
|Salem
|1
|1
|1,621
|157
|Salisbury
|1
|1
|1,587
|144
|Scotland
|1
|1
|519
|57
|Seymour
|3
|3
|223
|17
|Sharon
|1
|1
|841
|78
|Shelton
|5
|5
|13,517
|1,459
|Sherman
|1
|1
|1,366
|157
|Simsbury
|4
|4
|10,008
|1,312
|Somers
|1
|1
|3,402
|529
|Southbury
|3
|3
|7,414
|900
|Southngtn
|11
|11
|16,555
|2,469
|SouthWndsr
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprague
|1
|1
|1,057
|126
|Stafford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stamford
|22
|22
|30,852
|3,216
|Sterling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stonington
|5
|5
|6,873
|620
|Stratford
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Suffield
|1
|1
|4,343
|661
|Thomaston
|1
|1
|2,074
|395
|Thompson
|4
|4
|1,963
|215
|Tolland
|3
|3
|6,231
|934
|Torrington
|8
|8
|9,506
|1,402
|Trumbull
|5
|5
|12,314
|1,406
|Union
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vernon
|4
|4
|9,479
|1,130
|Voluntown
|1
|1
|870
|108
|Wallingfrd
|9
|9
|13,676
|1,697
|Warren
|1
|1
|634
|84
|Washington
|1
|1
|1,414
|160
|Waterbury
|21
|21
|14,843
|2,929
|Waterford
|4
|4
|7,019
|733
|Watertown
|4
|4
|6,882
|1,267
|Westbrook
|2
|2
|2,519
|293
|WestHrtfrd
|9
|0
|0
|0
|WestHaven
|10
|10
|9,628
|1,126
|Weston
|2
|2
|3,341
|405
|Westport
|7
|7
|9,900
|1,098
|Wethersfld
|6
|6
|8,768
|3,425
|Willington
|1
|1
|1,989
|265
|Wilton
|3
|1
|2,124
|249
|Winchester
|1
|1
|3,234
|519
|Windham
|5
|5
|5,249
|717
|Windsor
|7
|7
|10,807
|1,579
|WindsorLks
|2
|2
|3,624
|501
|Wolcott
|3
|3
|5,854
|1,048
|Woodbridge
|2
|2
|3,419
|411
|Woodbury
|2
|2
|3,961
|532
|Woodstock
|1
|1
|2,841
|303
|Totals
|715
|553
|811,413
|110,547
AP Elections 11-08-2018 17:24
