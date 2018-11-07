47 of 135 precincts - 35 percent

x-John Larson, Dem (i) 46,072 - 58 percent

Jennifer Nye, GOP 31,842 - 40 percent

Thomas McCormick, Grn 910 - 1 percent

District 2 Western CT

85 of 143 precincts - 59 percent

x-Joe Courtney, Dem (i) 116,904 - 62 percent

Danny Postemski, GOP 68,534 - 36 percent

Daniel Reale, Lib 2,175 - 1 percent

Michelle Bicking, Grn 2,147 - 1 percent

District 3 South Central, New Haven

60 of 174 precincts - 34 percent

x-Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i) 58,929 - 59 percent

Angel Cadena, GOP 41,135 - 41 percent

District 4 South West, Stamford

58 of 121 precincts - 48 percent

x-Jim Himes, Dem (i) 67,508 - 58 percent

Harry Arora, GOP 48,023 - 42 percent

District 5 Northwest, Waterbury

57 of 143 precincts - 40 percent

Jahana Hayes, Dem 66,422 - 53 percent

Manny Santos, GOP 58,339 - 47 percent

AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:39