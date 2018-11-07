https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/CT-House-Contested-13367294.php
CT-House-Contested
47 of 135 precincts - 35 percent
x-John Larson, Dem (i) 46,072 - 58 percent
Jennifer Nye, GOP 31,842 - 40 percent
Thomas McCormick, Grn 910 - 1 percent
85 of 143 precincts - 59 percent
x-Joe Courtney, Dem (i) 116,904 - 62 percent
Danny Postemski, GOP 68,534 - 36 percent
Daniel Reale, Lib 2,175 - 1 percent
Michelle Bicking, Grn 2,147 - 1 percent
60 of 174 precincts - 34 percent
x-Rosa DeLauro, Dem (i) 58,929 - 59 percent
Angel Cadena, GOP 41,135 - 41 percent
58 of 121 precincts - 48 percent
x-Jim Himes, Dem (i) 67,508 - 58 percent
Harry Arora, GOP 48,023 - 42 percent
57 of 143 precincts - 40 percent
Jahana Hayes, Dem 66,422 - 53 percent
Manny Santos, GOP 58,339 - 47 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:39
