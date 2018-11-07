By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Himes Arora
Bridgeport 24 11 7,132 1,758
Darien 6 6 4,672 4,992
Easton 1 1 2,068 1,912
Fairfield 10 10 16,396 10,813
Greenwich 12 12 14,881 11,914
Monroe 4 4 4,193 4,855
NewCanaan 3 3 4,749 4,934
Norwalk 12 0 0 0
Oxford 1 1 2,467 4,019
Redding 2 2 2,929 1,883
Ridgefield 4 3 4,766 3,405
Shelton 3 3 7,219 9,412
Stamford 22 11 13,207 6,172
Trumbull 5 0 0 0
Weston 2 2 3,448 1,676
Westport 7 7 9,570 4,218
Wilton 3 1 1,554 2,170
Totals 121 77 99,251 74,133

AP Elections 11-07-2018 01:34