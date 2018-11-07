CT-House-1-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Larson Nye McCormck Brkhmstd 1 1 904 1,015 29 Berlin 5 5 4,865 4,882 92 Bloomfield 5 0 0 0 0 Bristol 9 9 11,391 9,325 258 Colebrook 1 1 336 435 9 Cromwell 1 1 3,783 2,859 65 EastGranby 1 1 1,355 1,148 28 EastHrtfrd 7 0 0 0 0 EastWndsr 3 0 0 0 0 Glastnbry 5 0 0 0 0 Granby 1 0 0 0 0 Hartford 24 14 11,191 1,094 139 Hartland 1 1 376 662 13 Manchester 8 0 0 0 0 Middletown 2 0 0 0 0 NewHartfrd 2 2 1,666 1,899 58 Newington 8 2 1,965 1,194 26 Portland 1 1 2,610 1,979 47 RockyHill 3 3 5,199 3,447 88 Southngtn 11 11 9,708 10,035 213 SouthWndsr 5 5 7,669 4,326 104 Torrington 6 6 2,602 3,485 86 WestHrtfrd 9 9 21,635 7,543 347 Wethersfld 6 6 7,022 3,689 130 Winchester 1 1 1,862 2,143 63 Windsor 7 7 10,257 3,403 149 WindsorLks 2 2 2,735 2,126 68 Totals 135 88 109,131 66,689 2,012

AP Elections 11-07-2018 01:29