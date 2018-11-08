By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the race for Governor.

Griebel
Andover 117
Ansonia 216
Ashford 113
Avon 653
Brkhmstd 124
BeaconFals 109
Berlin 662
Bethany 83
Bethel 146
Bethlehem 73
Bloomfield 507
Bolton 239
Bozrah 92
Branford 347
Bridgeport 215
Bridgewatr 27
Bristol 1,104
Brookfield 169
Brooklyn 171
Burlington 290
Canaan 15
Canterbury 142
Canton 443
Chaplin 50
Cheshire 605
Chester 109
Clinton 249
Colchester 439
Colebrook 28
Columbia 190
Cornwall 33
Coventry 476
Cromwell 396
Danbury 298
Darien 79
DeepRiver 125
Derby 140
Durham 192
Eastford 59
EastGranby 172
EastHaddam 242
EastHmptn 382
EastHrtfrd 715
EastHaven 237
EastLyme 404
Easton 48
EastWndsr 260
Ellington 415
Enfield 879
Essex 207
Fairfield 414
Farmington 792
Franklin 60
Glastnbry 1,504
Goshen 64
Granby 428
Greenwich 164
Griswold 265
Groton 718
Guilford 306
Haddam 277
Hamden 584
Hampton 63
Hartford 580
Hartland 59
Harwinton 146
Hebron 343
Kent 38
Killingly 313
Killngwrth 149
Lebanon 242
Ledyard 307
Lisbon 91
Litchfield 207
Lyme 56
Madison 364
Manchester 1,367
Mansfield 366
Marlboro 171
Meriden 750
Middlebury 110
Middlefld 118
Middletown 850
Milford 605
Monroe 165
Montville 353
Morris 49
Naugatuck 370
NewBritain 664
NewCanaan 71
NewFairfld 96
NewHartfrd 254
NewHaven 387
Newington 897
NewLondon 261
NewMilford 341
Newtown 527
Norfolk 33
NorthBrnfd 178
NorthCanan 67
NorthHaven 319
NorthStntn 148
Norwalk 375
Norwich 554
OldLyme 220
OldSaybrk 311
Orange 154
Oxford 190
Plainfield 294
Plainville 492
Plymouth 176
Pomfret 93
Portland 345
Preston 141
Prospect 168
Putnam 193
Redding 57
Ridgefield 190
RockyHill 541
Roxbury 37
Salem 117
Salisbury 68
Scotland 46
Seymour 221
Sharon 34
Shelton 346
Sherman 0
Simsbury 1,178
Somers 207
Southbury 293
Southngtn 979
SouthWndsr 905
Sprague 67
Stafford 331
Stamford 390
Sterling 63
Stonington 737
Stratford 373
Suffield 367
Thomaston 148
Thompson 173
Tolland 463
Torrington 683
Trumbull 261
Union 27
Vernon 779
Voluntown 49
Wallingfrd 700
Warren 32
Washington 75
Waterbury 621
Waterford 467
Watertown 376
Westbrook 174
WestHrtfrd 2,538
WestHaven 469
Weston 46
Westport 110
Wethersfld 924
Willington 181
Wilton 102
Winchester 210
Windham 342
Windsor 688
WindsorLks 311
Wolcott 258
Woodbridge 102
Woodbury 159
Woodstock 195
Totals 54,453

