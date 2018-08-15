By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Santos Crby-O' DuPont
Avon 3 3 693 356 263
Bethel 5 5 633 256 138
Bethlehem 1 1 117 103 106
Bridgewatr 1 1 82 77 17
Brookfield 2 2 749 297 141
Burlington 1 1 331 153 146
Canaan 1 1 48 16 13
Canton 1 1 376 192 135
Cheshire 7 7 950 339 342
Cornwall 1 1 53 12 18
Danbury 7 7 1,512 420 235
Farmington 7 7 828 393 338
Goshen 2 2 149 80 83
Harwinton 2 2 229 134 116
Kent 1 1 54 79 23
Litchfield 4 4 281 242 189
Meriden 13 13 1,077 162 125
Middlebury 2 2 378 169 203
Morris 1 1 74 45 102
NewBritain 17 17 574 311 252
NewFairfld 2 2 499 191 89
NewMilford 7 7 712 473 239
Newtown 6 6 905 449 266
Norfolk 1 1 38 26 22
NorthCanan 1 1 85 35 46
Plainville 4 4 273 230 181
Plymouth 2 2 250 113 174
Roxbury 1 1 77 142 18
Salisbury 1 1 94 55 30
Sharon 1 1 70 51 27
Sherman 1 1 128 58 35
Simsbury 4 4 901 419 259
Southbury 3 3 662 782 236
Thomaston 1 1 133 51 246
Torrington 2 2 329 195 176
Warren 1 1 77 45 28
Washington 1 1 90 99 32
Waterbury 17 17 591 361 419
Watertown 4 4 419 254 846
Wolcott 3 3 512 199 262
Woodbury 2 2 186 295 200
Totals 144 144 16,219 8,359 6,816

AP Elections 08-15-2018 03:54