CT-GOP-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Republican primary for Governor.

Stemermn Andover 44 Ansonia 79 Ashford 26 Avon 456 Brkhmstd 86 BeaconFals 48 Berlin 325 Bethany 68 Bethel 84 Bethlehem 45 Bloomfield 162 Bolton 75 Bozrah 22 Branford 146 Bridgeport 136 Bridgewatr 18 Bristol 448 Brookfield 91 Brooklyn 49 Burlington 190 Canaan 12 Canterbury 29 Canton 181 Chaplin 23 Cheshire 294 Chester 44 Clinton 126 Colchester 165 Colebrook 26 Columbia 80 Cornwall 20 Coventry 118 Cromwell 217 Danbury 106 Darien 579 DeepRiver 37 Derby 40 Durham 84 Eastford 14 EastGranby 67 EastHaddam 109 EastHmptn 156 EastHrtfrd 225 EastHaven 82 EastLyme 133 Easton 89 EastWndsr 107 Ellington 209 Enfield 284 Essex 116 Fairfield 708 Farmington 485 Franklin 21 Glastnbry 591 Goshen 71 Granby 219 Greenwich 835 Griswold 61 Groton 151 Guilford 187 Haddam 94 Hamden 169 Hampton 14 Hartford 99 Hartland 30 Harwinton 121 Hebron 178 Kent 18 Killingly 89 Killngwrth 67 Lebanon 79 Ledyard 93 Lisbon 31 Litchfield 128 Lyme 41 Madison 178 Manchester 412 Mansfield 87 Marlboro 127 Meriden 205 Middlebury 172 Middlefld 49 Middletown 284 Milford 373 Monroe 117 Montville 60 Morris 43 Naugatuck 160 NewBritain 251 NewCanaan 318 NewFairfld 72 NewHartfrd 131 NewHaven 89 Newington 284 NewLondon 45 NewMilford 163 Newtown 212 Norfolk 18 NorthBrnfd 82 NorthCanan 27 NorthHaven 149 NorthStntn 38 Norwalk 389 Norwich 123 OldLyme 108 OldSaybrk 209 Orange 135 Oxford 127 Plainfield 77 Plainville 178 Plymouth 80 Pomfret 38 Portland 124 Preston 42 Prospect 156 Putnam 54 Redding 79 Ridgefield 221 RockyHill 231 Roxbury 36 Salem 46 Salisbury 31 Scotland 5 Seymour 92 Sharon 34 Shelton 300 Sherman 25 Simsbury 576 Somers 171 Southbury 408 Southngtn 460 SouthWndsr 361 Sprague 14 Stafford 95 Stamford 589 Sterling 19 Stonington 145 Stratford 211 Suffield 178 Thomaston 76 Thompson 59 Tolland 193 Torrington 260 Trumbull 169 Union 9 Vernon 263 Voluntown 18 Wallingfrd 308 Warren 19 Washington 32 Waterbury 272 Waterford 115 Watertown 280 Westbrook 91 WestHrtfrd 644 WestHaven 157 Weston 102 Westport 212 Wethersfld 406 Willington 44 Wilton 240 Winchester 96 Windham 63 Windsor 254 WindsorLks 96 Wolcott 184 Woodbridge 85 Woodbury 179 Woodstock 77 Totals 26,266

AP Elections 08-15-2018 03:49