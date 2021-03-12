CT Fire Academy: Change smoke alarm batteries

Contributed Photo

The Connecticut Fire Academy, the teaching arm of the Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control, recommends changing the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when daylight saving time starts March 14.

“Having a working smoke detector in your home doubles your chances of surviving a fire in your home,” said Alan Zygmunt the academy’s public fire and life safety coordinator. “The cost of replacing the batteries in all of your detectors is a small price to pay for your family’s safety.”