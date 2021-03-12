Skip to main content
CT Fire Academy: Change smoke alarm batteries

The Connecticut Fire Academy, the teaching arm of the Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control, recommends changing the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when daylight saving time starts March 14.

“Having a working smoke detector in your home doubles your chances of surviving a fire in your home,” said Alan Zygmunt the academy’s public fire and life safety coordinator. “The cost of replacing the batteries in all of your detectors is a small price to pay for your family’s safety.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA);

• Between 2012 and 2016 nearly 75 percent of U.S. households were protected by smoke alarms, and they operated in 88 percent of the fires.

• Three out of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

• When smoke alarms fail to operate, it is usually because batteries are missing, disconnected or dead.

• Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and when replacing them, it is recommended to buy the type with sealed 10-year batteries.

• For deaf or hard of hearing persons, smoke detectors with a built in bed shaker are recommended.

The Connecticut Fire Academy also advised that now is a good time for families to review and practice their home escape plan. It’s recommended the plan include understanding ways out of the home, an outside meeting place and how to notify emergency agencies. For more information, go to nfpa.org/Public-Education.