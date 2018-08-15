By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Lamont Ganim
Andover 1 1 218 32
Ansonia 7 7 517 315
Ashford 1 1 344 45
Avon 3 3 1,330 104
Brkhmstd 1 1 179 19
BeaconFals 1 1 255 88
Berlin 5 5 1,107 247
Bethany 1 1 409 61
Bethel 5 5 886 150
Bethlehem 1 1 245 58
Bloomfield 5 5 2,446 545
Bolton 1 1 330 46
Bozrah 1 1 112 32
Branford 7 7 1,983 327
Bridgeport 24 24 3,703 5,009
Bridgewatr 1 1 154 16
Bristol 9 9 2,480 478
Brookfield 2 2 663 86
Brooklyn 1 1 246 44
Burlington 1 1 490 58
Canaan 1 1 121 10
Canterbury 1 1 209 23
Canton 1 1 787 81
Chaplin 1 1 131 8
Cheshire 7 7 1,612 298
Chester 1 1 375 26
Clinton 1 1 709 128
Colchester 4 4 783 108
Colebrook 1 1 77 13
Columbia 1 1 385 35
Cornwall 1 1 286 21
Coventry 2 2 707 69
Cromwell 1 1 970 165
Danbury 7 7 1,898 363
Darien 6 6 679 41
DeepRiver 1 1 338 42
Derby 3 3 449 264
Durham 3 3 436 64
Eastford 1 1 98 12
EastGranby 1 1 281 31
EastHaddam 1 1 565 72
EastHmptn 1 1 618 116
EastHrtfrd 7 7 2,145 573
EastHaven 7 7 793 409
EastLyme 3 3 1,100 131
Easton 1 1 394 65
EastWndsr 2 2 373 87
Ellington 2 2 584 76
Enfield 7 7 1,375 245
Essex 1 1 682 50
Fairfield 10 10 3,261 338
Farmington 7 7 1,626 171
Franklin 1 1 83 15
Glastnbry 7 7 2,396 265
Goshen 2 2 211 27
Granby 2 2 699 72
Greenwich 12 12 2,516 181
Griswold 2 2 475 77
Groton 8 8 1,465 257
Guilford 5 5 1,954 202
Haddam 3 3 572 77
Hamden 9 9 4,995 1,382
Hampton 1 1 153 0
Hartford 24 24 4,435 1,361
Hartland 1 1 96 7
Harwinton 2 2 264 46
Hebron 1 1 524 65
Kent 1 1 353 44
Killingly 5 5 438 120
Killngwrth 1 1 394 41
Lebanon 2 2 340 43
Ledyard 3 3 615 86
Lisbon 2 2 187 42
Litchfield 4 4 589 80
Lyme 1 1 258 16
Madison 2 2 1,137 124
Manchester 8 8 3,067 439
Mansfield 4 4 1,432 91
Marlboro 1 1 399 40
Meriden 13 13 2,083 622
Middlebury 2 2 311 60
Middlefld 1 1 337 41
Middletown 14 14 3,192 625
Milford 9 9 2,206 603
Monroe 4 4 675 122
Montville 6 6 621 132
Morris 1 1 136 18
Naugatuck 9 9 827 413
NewBritain 17 17 2,662 842
NewCanaan 3 3 809 53
NewFairfld 2 2 430 67
NewHartfrd 2 2 386 41
NewHaven 40 40 6,619 2,299
Newington 8 8 2,254 391
NewLondon 3 3 1,102 234
NewMilford 7 7 1,097 173
Newtown 6 6 1,489 213
Norfolk 1 1 174 14
NorthBrnfd 2 2 496 123
NorthCanan 1 1 150 23
NorthHaven 5 5 1,097 286
NorthStntn 1 1 279 37
Norwalk 12 12 3,440 815
Norwich 5 5 1,379 315
OldLyme 1 1 575 54
OldSaybrk 2 2 720 85
Orange 3 3 682 126
Oxford 1 1 350 92
Plainfield 4 4 638 146
Plainville 4 4 832 166
Plymouth 2 2 279 63
Pomfret 1 1 253 18
Portland 1 1 555 96
Preston 1 1 195 42
Prospect 2 2 337 122
Putnam 2 2 299 37
Redding 2 2 622 51
Ridgefield 4 4 1,312 97
RockyHill 3 3 1,407 308
Roxbury 1 1 211 19
Salem 1 1 221 17
Salisbury 1 1 489 46
Scotland 1 1 73 9
Seymour 3 3 419 182
Sharon 1 1 264 21
Shelton 5 5 1,180 337
Sherman 1 1 197 20
Simsbury 4 4 2,257 177
Somers 1 1 294 36
Southbury 3 3 1,209 162
Southngtn 11 11 1,991 399
SouthWndsr 5 5 1,534 168
Sprague 1 1 143 27
Stafford 3 3 501 76
Stamford 22 22 5,608 1,189
Sterling 1 1 92 23
Stonington 5 5 1,541 256
Stratford 10 10 1,946 980
Suffield 1 1 538 90
Thomaston 1 1 241 68
Thompson 4 4 335 49
Tolland 3 3 767 84
Torrington 8 8 1,006 258
Trumbull 5 5 1,492 340
Union 1 1 48 3
Vernon 4 4 1,337 169
Voluntown 1 1 121 11
Wallingfrd 9 9 1,828 404
Warren 1 1 102 8
Washington 1 1 341 21
Waterbury 21 21 3,005 2,324
Waterford 4 4 1,189 227
Watertown 4 4 675 245
Westbrook 2 2 345 47
WestHrtfrd 9 9 6,734 667
WestHaven 10 10 1,994 1,363
Weston 2 2 706 42
Westport 6 6 1,852 111
Wethersfld 6 6 2,015 341
Willington 1 1 323 37
Wilton 3 3 980 74
Winchester 1 1 326 58
Windham 3 3 984 172
Windsor 7 7 2,855 673
WindsorLks 2 2 607 120
Wolcott 3 3 563 256
Woodbridge 2 2 842 125
Woodbury 2 2 645 97
Woodstock 1 1 394 53
Totals 701 701 171,658 39,841

AP Elections 08-15-2018 03:49