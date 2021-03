SHERMAN — Here are upcoming activities at Connecticut Audubon-Deer Pond Farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road.

Fisher in CT webinar, April 1, 7-8 p.m., no fee, via Zoom. Katerina Gillis, a wildlife conservation and biology student at Central Connecticut State University working on her master’s thesis, will present information and photos on the distribution and detection of fisher in CT and at Deer Pond Farm.

First Friday hike, April 2, 10-noon, no fee.

Berries, big trees & boundaries forestry work at Deer Pond Farm, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. David Beers, Western District Service forester with the CT Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, to lead walk and discuss his experience as a forester and work done at the sanctuary. Tree identification and boundary marking included.

Habitat enhancement webinar, April 22, 7-8 p.m., no fee. Jim Arrigoni, conservation biologist will share project details including: plant choices, invasive species management; nest box and other structures selected for the benefit of birds.

Birding, April 24 and 30, 8-10 a.m. These walks will explore the diverse habitats of Deer Pond Farm and identify the birds seen and heard.

Garden prep, April 24, 1-2 p.m., no fee. Fabienne Audette, owner of Nibbling Brook Farm and Gardens, will offer advice about site selection for gardens, soil tests, soil amendments and bed preparation methods.

Habitat tour, April 24, 10 a.m. to noon. Conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni will give a tour of the Bird & Pollinator Garden, the Fall Migration Rest Stop and the Cathedral Trail Bird Ecotone. Plantings, nest box program and invasive species management will be discussed.

Volunteer training, April 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m, no fee, via Zoom. Participants learn the value of maintaining and monitoring native plantings, identifying and removing invasive plants, and other projects such as seed collecting.

For more information, call 860-799-4074 or visit ctaudubon.org.

Visitors are asked to adhere to current COVID-19 protocols. Trails are open to the public dawn to dusk daily. All on-site programs are held outside. Registration is required online. Fees: $10 members, free for member child; $15 nonmembers, $5 nonmember child.