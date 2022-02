OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed by a passing CSX train in Ocala, officials said

Marion County Sheriff's deputies tell news outlets they were called about the crash shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

They have not yet released information about the victim.

The 50-car train was hauling rocks as it traveled south through Ocala.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office and CSX railroad officials.