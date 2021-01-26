COVID-19 variant brings new dimension to Europe's pandemic BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 2:29 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, more than a dozen ambulances queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, workers set up new modules to expand the capacity of the COVID-19 emergency ward at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker in a protective suit walks among ambulances parked outside the COVID-19 emergency ward at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a sign shows the way to the COVID-19 emergency ward at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, a health care worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, a man adjusts his face mask while walking in downtown Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, beds are ready to receive the first patients at a field hospital set up in a sports hall in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, ambulance personnel stand waiting as more than a dozen ambulances queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. In its fight against COVID-19, Portugal lifted restrictions on gatherings and movements for four days over Christmas so that people could spend the festive season with family and friends. Soon after the holiday, the pandemic quickly got out of hand. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — In the first week of December, Portugal’s prime minister gave his pandemic-weary people an early Christmas gift: restrictions on gatherings and travel due to COVID-19 would be lifted from Dec. 23-26 so they could spend the holiday season with family and friends.
Soon after those visits, the pandemic quickly got out of hand.