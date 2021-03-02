COVID-19 vaccine coming to Pick 'n Save, Metro Market stores

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 4,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to Pick 'n Save and Metro Market locations in Wisconsin this week, the state Department of Health Services announced Tuesday.

Those stores are joining Walgreens as participants under a federal program to get the vaccine into underserved areas. The federal government is providing 2,340 doses this week and the state is contributing 1,552 doses. Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine can schedule an appointment through Kroger's website or by calling 866-211-5320.