COVID-19 surge straining Eastern Oregon hospitals

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — More than half the patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The hospitalizations come as Umatilla County reports about 8% of the state’s total cases over the past two weeks despite accounting for just 2% of its population, the East Oregonian reported. The county’s case rate during that time period was more than seven times higher than Oregon's highly-populated Multnomah and Washington counties.