COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers CARY ASPINWALL of The Marshall Project and ED WHITE of The Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 6:10 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer closes the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. In prisons around the country, COVID-19 outbreaks have followed transfers of prisoners or prison workers. Families of those who’ve died from the virus in California prisons have directly blamed transfers for the uncontrolled spread of disease, including an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison that led to 28 deaths. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Jennifer Gross holds photos of herself with fiancé Robert Vermett, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Taylor, Mich. Families of men incarcerated at Michigan's Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. More than 1,100 prisoners have now been infected, at least seven have died and more than 100 guards have fallen ill. Vermett, recovering from COVID-19, is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Jennifer Gross holds photos of herself with fiancé Robert Vermett, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Taylor, Mich. Families of men incarcerated at Michigan's Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. More than 1,100 prisoners have now been infected, at least seven have died and more than 100 guards have fallen ill. Vermett, recovering from COVID-19, is serving a life sentence for a murder conviction. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, people hold up a banner while listening to a news conference outside San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. In prisons around the country, COVID-19 outbreaks have followed transfers of prisoners or prison workers. Families of those who’ve died from the virus in California prisons have directly blamed transfers for the uncontrolled spread of disease, including an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison that led to 28 deaths. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — Families of men incarcerated at Michigan’s Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. For a while, they seemed to be right.
Kinross, built on the grounds of a former Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula, is closer to Canada than it is to Detroit. Unlike most prisons in Michigan, Kinross had remained almost unscathed by the novel coronavirus with only one case between March and October.
Written By
CARY ASPINWALL of The Marshall Project and ED WHITE of The Associated Press