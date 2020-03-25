COVID-19 patients rise in New York with peak in weeks

An FDNY medical worker wears personal protective equipment outside a COVID-19 testing site at Elmhurst Hospital Center, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care. Such a surge would overwhelm hospitals, which now have just 3,000 intensive care unit beds statewide.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York climbed to 3,800, with close to 900 in intensive care, with the peak of the outbreak weeks away, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

New York officials are keeping a close eye on already-stressed hospitals as the number of cases is projected to rise for perhaps three more weeks. Cuomo said as many as 140,000 hospital beds may be needed in a state with 53,000.

The state has more than 30,000 confirmed cases and 285 deaths. The nation-high figures are driven mostly by New York City.

New York has enacted strict rules to keep residents inside as much as possible. And Cuomo said the rate of increase in new hospitalizations has already slowed, a possible early sign that the social-distancing rules are working.

“This is a very good sign, and a positive sign,” he said.