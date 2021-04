LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases has fallen by more than 1,200 in a week, a sign that the outbreak may be subsiding in a state where infection and hospitalization rates remain highest in the country.

The state health department on Wednesday reported nearly 5,600 cases in the most recent 24-hour period. That brought the seven-day average to 5,742, down from the third surge's peak of around 7,000 on April 13.