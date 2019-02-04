CMP sweetening pot to win over transmission line critics

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power is ready to sweeten the pot to win over critics of a 145-mile transmission line across the wilderness of western Maine.

CMP will meet Tuesday with intervenors to reopen negotiations on the $1 billion project.

CMP spokesman John Carroll declined to discuss specifics but said that a new offer could address benefits for Maine ratepayers and communities. Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins has insisted on $50 million to help low-income Mainers with their electric bills.

Critics contend the project aimed to meeting the green energy goals of electric consumers in Massachusetts would spoil the environment and do little to benefit ratepayers in Maine. Carroll said the goal is to find a way of accommodating "all of the interests."