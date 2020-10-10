CERT to hold training course

New Milford CERT has announced its September classes have been postponed to October.

Weeknight classes will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and the Saturday class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The schedule is “Unit 1: Introductions and Disaster Preparedness” Oct. 20; “Unit 2: CERT Organization” Oct. 22; “Units 3 and 4: Med Ops 1 and 2” Oct. 24; “Units 5 and 6: Disaster Psych and Terrorism” Oct. 27; “Unit 6: Fire Safety” Oct. 29; “Unit 7: Search & Rescue” Nov. 2; and course review and final exam Nov. 4.

For more information and RSVP, email cathy.newmilfordcert@gmail.com.