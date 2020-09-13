CERT to hold training course

The New Milford CERT organization will offer a basic training class consisting of 20 hours over a three-week period.

There is no cost for the classes or manuals.

The schedule will be “Unit 1: Introductions and Disaster Preparedness” Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; “Unit 2: Cert Organization” Sept. 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; “Units 3 and 4: Me Ops 1 and 2” Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; “Units 5 and 8: Disaster Psych and Terrorism” Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; “Unit 6: Fire Safety” Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; “Unit 7: Search and Rescue” Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; and course review and final exam Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Courses will be held at the CERT headquarters at John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road in town.

For more information, visit www.newmilfordcert.org, email Cathy.NewMilfordCERT.org@gmail.com, or find “New Milford CT CERT” on Facebook.