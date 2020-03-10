CERT to hold training course

New Milford CERT will hold spring member training course beginning March 17.

The basic CERT training course involves approximately 22 hours of in class coursework

The course Unit 1 (intros and disaster preparedness) March 17, Unit 2 (CERT organization) March 19, Unit 3 and 4 (Med Ops 1 and 2) March 21, Unit 5 and 8 (disaster psychology and terrorism) March 24, Unit 7 (search and rescue) March 26, Unit 6 (fire safety) March 31 and course review and final exam April 2.

Weeknight classes start at 6:30 p.m. The Saturday class will start at 8:30 a.m.

The training provides the basic knowledge of hazards that could potentially threaten one’s home, neighbors, place of work, community and surrounding areas.

Skills and classroom training are then put into practice in mock disaster and emergency exercises

One of the biggest responsibilities of New Milford CERT is to open and operate shelters when required, as well as assisting Emergency Services when requested.

Members of CERT can also be used by the safety forces for non-emergency needs such as traffic control during local events, teaching and handing out emergency educational literature and providing firefighter support and rehab in an emergency event.