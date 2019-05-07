CDC warns Mainers to beware of Lyme as warm season starts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Public health officials in Maine say now is the time for residents to start taking precautions to avoid Lyme disease in the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says most residents of the state are at risk for the tick-borne infection every day. Ticks also carry pathogens that can cause other diseases, such as babesiosis.

The agency says providers reported more than 1,400 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease in Maine in 2018. The incidence of the disease has grown over the past several years, and regularly tops 1,000 after never exceeding 800 in the late 2000s.

Warm weather means residents will be more likely to encounter ticks. The Maine CDC says residents should use repellant, wear protective clothing and perform daily tick checks.