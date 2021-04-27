CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 1:05 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some cases, too.