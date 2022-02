AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine had the highest opioid prescription rate in New England in 2020 even though overall prescriptions of opioids in the state have decreased over the last decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The state's opioid prescription rate has dropped lower than the national rate since 2017, due to laws restricting access to opioids, but Maine still has a relatively high rate for New England, The Bangor Daily News reported Monday.