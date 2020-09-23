CCRI laying off 45 staff in effort to cut costs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Community College of Rhode Island is laying off 45 full-time, non-faculty staff and is looking at other cost-cutting measures in response to economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Meghan Hughes also asked the Council on Postsecondary Education to approve furloughs equal to a salary reduction of between 3% and 5% for all nonunion Board of Education employees who earn more than $65,000, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.

The public college, which has five campuses, had already halted cost-of-living increases for the 2021 fiscal year.

The last day of employment for those being laid off is Oct. 23.

“As you know, the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis have created significant financial challenges for the college, and our approach to this crisis will continue to be based on preserving the institutional health of the college while causing the least possible harm to our community,” Hughes wrote.

CCRI’s enrollment is 9% lower than last year’s enrollment of 14,775 students. That means a $4 million decline in tuition revenue from what was originally budgeted, Hughes said.