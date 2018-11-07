CA-SuptEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Supt Public Instruction.

TP PR Thurmnd Tuck Alameda 1,135 1,135 140,918 75,523 Alpine 5 5 259 209 Amador 30 30 3,823 6,730 Butte 148 148 25,464 35,259 Calaveras 29 29 4,957 8,698 Colusa 18 18 1,038 1,979 ContraCost 744 744 118,662 92,194 DelNorte 18 18 2,453 3,145 ElDorado 166 166 20,894 32,781 Fresno 640 592 45,114 81,675 Glenn 34 34 1,063 2,464 Humboldt 144 144 13,453 10,447 Imperial 216 216 7,892 9,689 Inyo 23 23 1,743 2,250 Kern 655 655 41,503 77,299 Kings 115 115 5,018 11,032 Lake 70 70 5,988 5,858 Lassen 52 52 1,929 4,186 LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 605,649 495,846 Madera 69 36 8,091 16,012 Marin 200 200 39,579 21,511 Mariposa 25 25 2,086 3,560 Mendocino 250 250 8,149 5,479 Merced 269 269 10,724 17,119 Modoc 21 21 816 1,991 Mono 12 12 1,802 1,790 Monterey 176 0 25,284 26,615 Napa 170 55 10,203 8,467 Nevada 68 29 10,025 12,185 Orange 1,546 1,544 222,015 322,578 Placer 358 358 31,921 50,067 Plumas 29 29 2,542 4,210 Riverside 1,072 372 69,630 104,246 Sacramento 593 179 76,031 81,806 SanBenito 51 51 4,463 5,337 SanBernard 2,209 1,219 97,026 137,921 SanDiego 2,136 1,446 187,698 249,160 SanFrancis 604 604 114,024 60,236 SanJoaquin 485 485 36,516 49,242 SanLuisObi 156 156 29,918 37,522 SanMateo 525 525 46,115 33,044 SantaBarba 263 263 35,519 37,654 SantaClara 1,098 281 114,883 96,224 SantaCruz 266 266 27,626 19,189 Shasta 119 119 11,722 25,216 Sierra 23 23 443 762 Siskiyou 64 64 4,320 6,894 Solano 205 205 55,940 49,964 Sonoma 551 506 66,611 40,485 Stanislaus 348 348 27,869 40,705 Sutter 50 23 3,149 7,039 Tehama 46 46 3,785 8,638 Trinity 25 25 1,479 2,284 Tulare 274 274 16,226 30,807 Tuolumne 73 73 5,165 8,792 Ventura 742 697 72,664 82,003 Yolo 138 138 21,600 16,789 Yuba 33 33 3,156 6,410 Totals 24,312 18,125 2,554,635 2,687,217

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15