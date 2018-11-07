By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Supt Public Instruction.

TP PR Thurmnd Tuck
Alameda 1,135 1,135 140,918 75,523
Alpine 5 5 259 209
Amador 30 30 3,823 6,730
Butte 148 148 25,464 35,259
Calaveras 29 29 4,957 8,698
Colusa 18 18 1,038 1,979
ContraCost 744 744 118,662 92,194
DelNorte 18 18 2,453 3,145
ElDorado 166 166 20,894 32,781
Fresno 640 592 45,114 81,675
Glenn 34 34 1,063 2,464
Humboldt 144 144 13,453 10,447
Imperial 216 216 7,892 9,689
Inyo 23 23 1,743 2,250
Kern 655 655 41,503 77,299
Kings 115 115 5,018 11,032
Lake 70 70 5,988 5,858
Lassen 52 52 1,929 4,186
LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 605,649 495,846
Madera 69 36 8,091 16,012
Marin 200 200 39,579 21,511
Mariposa 25 25 2,086 3,560
Mendocino 250 250 8,149 5,479
Merced 269 269 10,724 17,119
Modoc 21 21 816 1,991
Mono 12 12 1,802 1,790
Monterey 176 0 25,284 26,615
Napa 170 55 10,203 8,467
Nevada 68 29 10,025 12,185
Orange 1,546 1,544 222,015 322,578
Placer 358 358 31,921 50,067
Plumas 29 29 2,542 4,210
Riverside 1,072 372 69,630 104,246
Sacramento 593 179 76,031 81,806
SanBenito 51 51 4,463 5,337
SanBernard 2,209 1,219 97,026 137,921
SanDiego 2,136 1,446 187,698 249,160
SanFrancis 604 604 114,024 60,236
SanJoaquin 485 485 36,516 49,242
SanLuisObi 156 156 29,918 37,522
SanMateo 525 525 46,115 33,044
SantaBarba 263 263 35,519 37,654
SantaClara 1,098 281 114,883 96,224
SantaCruz 266 266 27,626 19,189
Shasta 119 119 11,722 25,216
Sierra 23 23 443 762
Siskiyou 64 64 4,320 6,894
Solano 205 205 55,940 49,964
Sonoma 551 506 66,611 40,485
Stanislaus 348 348 27,869 40,705
Sutter 50 23 3,149 7,039
Tehama 46 46 3,785 8,638
Trinity 25 25 1,479 2,284
Tulare 274 274 16,226 30,807
Tuolumne 73 73 5,165 8,792
Ventura 742 697 72,664 82,003
Yolo 138 138 21,600 16,789
Yuba 33 33 3,156 6,410
Totals 24,312 18,125 2,554,635 2,687,217

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15