Updated 1:41 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
172 of 517 precincts - 33 percent
Jim Nielsen, GOP (i) 50,598 - 61 percent
Phillip Kim, Dem 17,090 - 21 percent
Mike Worley, Dem 15,427 - 19 percent
2 to be nominated.
324 of 349 precincts - 93 percent
x-Richard Pan, Dem (i) 37,015 - 65 percent
Eric Frame, NPP 8,384 - 15 percent
Janine Derose, Lib 5,704 - 10 percent
Jacob Mason, Dem 5,696 - 10 percent
2 to be nominated.
256 of 621 precincts - 41 percent
x-Andreas Borgeas, GOP 44,706 - 59 percent
Paulina Miranda, Dem 15,951 - 21 percent
Tom Pratt, Dem 11,827 - 16 percent
Mark Belden, NPP 2,851 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
194 of 606 precincts - 32 percent
x-Bob Wieckowski, Dem (i) 34,776 - 70 percent
Victor San Vicente, GOP 12,720 - 26 percent
Ali Sarsak, Lib 2,048 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
206 of 599 precincts - 34 percent
Anna Caballero, Dem 17,451 - 41 percent
Rob Poythress, GOP 11,783 - 28 percent
Johnny Tacherra, GOP 9,468 - 22 percent
Daniel Parra, Dem 3,427 - 8 percent
2 to be nominated.
179 of 399 precincts - 45 percent
Andy Vidak, GOP (i) 16,512 - 56 percent
Melissa Hurtado, Dem 6,760 - 23 percent
Abigail Solis, Dem 3,921 - 13 percent
Ruben Macareno, Dem 2,378 - 8 percent
2 to be nominated.
219 of 737 precincts - 30 percent
Shannon Grove, GOP 36,998 - 60 percent
Ruth Musser-Lopez, Dem 17,584 - 28 percent
Gregory Tatum, GOP 7,273 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
13 of 357 precincts - 4 percent
Bob Hertzberg, Dem (i) 11,304 - 64 percent
Brandon Saario, GOP 2,448 - 14 percent
Rudy Melendez, GOP 2,186 - 12 percent
Roger Sayegh, Dem 1,605 - 9 percent
2 to be nominated.
223 of 540 precincts - 41 percent
Connie Leyva, Dem (i) 13,698 - 45 percent
Matthew Munson, GOP 11,567 - 38 percent
Paul Avila, Dem 5,168 - 17 percent
2 to be nominated.
17 of 371 precincts - 5 percent
Mike Eng, Dem 8,384 - 50 percent
Susan Rubio, Dem 4,180 - 25 percent
Monica Garcia, Dem 3,152 - 19 percent
Ruben Sierra, Dem 1,133 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
16 of 543 precincts - 3 percent
Ben Allen, Dem (i) 24,908 - 72 percent
Baron Bruno, NPP 5,475 - 16 percent
Mark Herd, Lib 4,260 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
93 of 400 precincts - 23 percent
Jeff Stone, GOP (i) 35,802 - 55 percent
Joy Silver, Dem 23,037 - 35 percent
Anna Nevenic, Dem 6,171 - 9 percent
2 to be nominated.
59 of 467 precincts - 13 percent
Rita Topalian, GOP 7,410 - 27 percent
Bob Archuleta, Dem 4,701 - 17 percent
Vanessa Delgado, Dem 4,154 - 15 percent
Ion Sarega, GOP 3,037 - 11 percent
Tony Mendoza, Dem 2,463 - 9 percent
Vicky Santana, Dem 1,666 - 6 percent
Ali Taj, Dem 1,488 - 5 percent
Rudy Bermudez, Dem 1,231 - 4 percent
Vivian Romero, Dem 1,213 - 4 percent
David Castellanos, Dem 309 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
51 of 373 precincts - 14 percent
Janet Nguyen, GOP (i) 28,884 - 63 percent
Tom Umberg, Dem 11,479 - 25 percent
Jestin Samson, Dem 3,585 - 8 percent
Akash Hawkins, Dem 1,940 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
83 of 540 precincts - 15 percent
Brian Jones, GOP 43,982 - 58 percent
Jeff Griffith, Dem 29,876 - 39 percent
Antonio Salguero, Lib 1,814 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
