By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|65,880
|180,766
|Alpine
|5
|5
|175
|399
|Amador
|30
|30
|8,263
|5,569
|Butte
|148
|148
|33,817
|35,520
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|9,508
|6,404
|Colusa
|18
|18
|2,269
|1,347
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|81,276
|144,314
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|3,627
|3,243
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|35,981
|26,587
|Fresno
|640
|640
|81,355
|67,866
|Glenn
|34
|34
|2,491
|1,524
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|10,042
|18,722
|Imperial
|216
|216
|9,354
|10,442
|Inyo
|23
|23
|2,404
|2,330
|Kern
|655
|655
|75,271
|53,225
|Kings
|115
|115
|11,241
|7,155
|Lake
|70
|70
|6,021
|7,025
|Lassen
|52
|52
|4,794
|2,482
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|4,728
|754,729
|1,134,367
|Madera
|69
|69
|16,516
|10,958
|Marin
|200
|200
|16,883
|51,744
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|3,708
|2,914
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|5,090
|10,080
|Merced
|269
|269
|15,695
|15,969
|Modoc
|21
|21
|2,063
|1,145
|Mono
|12
|12
|1,697
|2,497
|Monterey
|176
|176
|25,188
|43,846
|Napa
|170
|170
|8,007
|13,188
|Nevada
|68
|68
|13,424
|12,822
|Orange
|1,546
|1,546
|355,007
|273,122
|Placer
|358
|358
|53,432
|40,303
|Plumas
|29
|29
|4,525
|3,589
|Riverside
|1,072
|1,072
|170,872
|124,474
|Sacramento
|593
|593
|83,606
|97,314
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|4,935
|6,173
|SanBernard
|2,209
|2,209
|181,887
|133,942
|SanDiego
|2,136
|2,136
|339,392
|305,294
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|37,735
|171,479
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|49,121
|48,277
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|36,875
|41,886
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|28,322
|62,015
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|35,012
|51,958
|SantaClara
|1,098
|1,098
|98,625
|193,894
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|14,766
|38,926
|Shasta
|119
|119
|25,576
|15,999
|Sierra
|23
|23
|761
|689
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|7,182
|5,831
|Solano
|205
|205
|50,727
|65,148
|Sonoma
|551
|551
|37,654
|90,304
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|40,096
|37,332
|Sutter
|50
|50
|9,738
|6,142
|Tehama
|46
|46
|8,636
|5,383
|Trinity
|25
|25
|2,187
|2,071
|Tulare
|274
|274
|32,088
|22,233
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|8,924
|7,282
|Ventura
|742
|742
|96,810
|100,980
|Yolo
|138
|138
|15,075
|28,106
|Yuba
|33
|33
|6,769
|4,061
|Totals
|24,312
|24,312
|3,143,104
|3,858,657
AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:50
