CA-Prop-6-RepealGasTax-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.

TP PR Yes No Alameda 1,135 1,135 65,880 180,766 Alpine 5 5 175 399 Amador 30 30 8,263 5,569 Butte 148 148 33,817 35,520 Calaveras 29 29 9,508 6,404 Colusa 18 18 2,269 1,347 ContraCost 744 744 81,276 144,314 DelNorte 18 18 3,627 3,243 ElDorado 166 166 35,981 26,587 Fresno 640 640 81,355 67,866 Glenn 34 34 2,491 1,524 Humboldt 144 144 10,042 18,722 Imperial 216 216 9,354 10,442 Inyo 23 23 2,404 2,330 Kern 655 655 75,271 53,225 Kings 115 115 11,241 7,155 Lake 70 70 6,021 7,025 Lassen 52 52 4,794 2,482 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 754,729 1,134,367 Madera 69 69 16,516 10,958 Marin 200 200 16,883 51,744 Mariposa 25 25 3,708 2,914 Mendocino 250 250 5,090 10,080 Merced 269 269 15,695 15,969 Modoc 21 21 2,063 1,145 Mono 12 12 1,697 2,497 Monterey 176 176 25,188 43,846 Napa 170 170 8,007 13,188 Nevada 68 68 13,424 12,822 Orange 1,546 1,546 355,007 273,122 Placer 358 358 53,432 40,303 Plumas 29 29 4,525 3,589 Riverside 1,072 1,072 170,872 124,474 Sacramento 593 593 83,606 97,314 SanBenito 51 51 4,935 6,173 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 181,887 133,942 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 339,392 305,294 SanFrancis 604 604 37,735 171,479 SanJoaquin 485 485 49,121 48,277 SanLuisObi 156 156 36,875 41,886 SanMateo 525 525 28,322 62,015 SantaBarba 263 263 35,012 51,958 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 98,625 193,894 SantaCruz 266 266 14,766 38,926 Shasta 119 119 25,576 15,999 Sierra 23 23 761 689 Siskiyou 64 64 7,182 5,831 Solano 205 205 50,727 65,148 Sonoma 551 551 37,654 90,304 Stanislaus 348 348 40,096 37,332 Sutter 50 50 9,738 6,142 Tehama 46 46 8,636 5,383 Trinity 25 25 2,187 2,071 Tulare 274 274 32,088 22,233 Tuolumne 73 73 8,924 7,282 Ventura 742 742 96,810 100,980 Yolo 138 138 15,075 28,106 Yuba 33 33 6,769 4,061 Totals 24,312 24,312 3,143,104 3,858,657

AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:50