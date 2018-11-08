By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.

TP PR Yes No
Alameda 1,135 1,135 65,880 180,766
Alpine 5 5 175 399
Amador 30 30 8,263 5,569
Butte 148 148 33,817 35,520
Calaveras 29 29 9,508 6,404
Colusa 18 18 2,269 1,347
ContraCost 744 744 81,276 144,314
DelNorte 18 18 3,627 3,243
ElDorado 166 166 35,981 26,587
Fresno 640 640 81,355 67,866
Glenn 34 34 2,491 1,524
Humboldt 144 144 10,042 18,722
Imperial 216 216 9,354 10,442
Inyo 23 23 2,404 2,330
Kern 655 655 75,271 53,225
Kings 115 115 11,241 7,155
Lake 70 70 6,021 7,025
Lassen 52 52 4,794 2,482
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 754,729 1,134,367
Madera 69 69 16,516 10,958
Marin 200 200 16,883 51,744
Mariposa 25 25 3,708 2,914
Mendocino 250 250 5,090 10,080
Merced 269 269 15,695 15,969
Modoc 21 21 2,063 1,145
Mono 12 12 1,697 2,497
Monterey 176 176 25,188 43,846
Napa 170 170 8,007 13,188
Nevada 68 68 13,424 12,822
Orange 1,546 1,546 355,007 273,122
Placer 358 358 53,432 40,303
Plumas 29 29 4,525 3,589
Riverside 1,072 1,072 170,872 124,474
Sacramento 593 593 83,606 97,314
SanBenito 51 51 4,935 6,173
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 181,887 133,942
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 339,392 305,294
SanFrancis 604 604 37,735 171,479
SanJoaquin 485 485 49,121 48,277
SanLuisObi 156 156 36,875 41,886
SanMateo 525 525 28,322 62,015
SantaBarba 263 263 35,012 51,958
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 98,625 193,894
SantaCruz 266 266 14,766 38,926
Shasta 119 119 25,576 15,999
Sierra 23 23 761 689
Siskiyou 64 64 7,182 5,831
Solano 205 205 50,727 65,148
Sonoma 551 551 37,654 90,304
Stanislaus 348 348 40,096 37,332
Sutter 50 50 9,738 6,142
Tehama 46 46 8,636 5,383
Trinity 25 25 2,187 2,071
Tulare 274 274 32,088 22,233
Tuolumne 73 73 8,924 7,282
Ventura 742 742 96,810 100,980
Yolo 138 138 15,075 28,106
Yuba 33 33 6,769 4,061
Totals 24,312 24,312 3,143,104 3,858,657

AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:50