CA-Prop-6-RepealGasTax-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Alameda
|1,135
|0
|0
|0
|Alpine
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Amador
|30
|0
|4,478
|3,284
|Butte
|148
|1
|24,060
|24,464
|Calaveras
|29
|0
|6,620
|4,632
|Colusa
|18
|0
|0
|0
|ContraCost
|744
|142
|38,237
|67,481
|DelNorte
|18
|0
|2,256
|2,039
|ElDorado
|166
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno
|640
|221
|44,794
|37,292
|Glenn
|34
|0
|1,671
|933
|Humboldt
|144
|0
|0
|0
|Imperial
|216
|0
|0
|0
|Inyo
|23
|22
|1,478
|1,334
|Kern
|655
|0
|0
|0
|Kings
|115
|0
|8,281
|5,026
|Lake
|70
|0
|0
|0
|Lassen
|52
|39
|3,571
|1,924
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|0
|0
|0
|Madera
|69
|0
|0
|0
|Marin
|200
|60
|10,716
|30,388
|Mariposa
|25
|0
|2,579
|2,124
|Mendocino
|250
|230
|3,544
|6,551
|Merced
|269
|0
|4,844
|4,579
|Modoc
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Mono
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Monterey
|176
|0
|20,567
|35,399
|Napa
|170
|55
|7,985
|13,168
|Nevada
|68
|0
|0
|0
|Orange
|1,546
|0
|0
|0
|Placer
|358
|0
|29,945
|23,682
|Plumas
|29
|29
|4,525
|3,589
|Riverside
|1,072
|200
|86,705
|67,044
|Sacramento
|593
|0
|0
|0
|SanBenito
|51
|0
|3,743
|4,580
|SanBernard
|2,209
|160
|81,130
|60,632
|SanDiego
|2,136
|594
|195,714
|179,244
|SanFrancis
|604
|0
|0
|0
|SanJoaquin
|485
|0
|0
|0
|SanLuisObi
|156
|0
|25,535
|28,057
|SanMateo
|525
|0
|20,428
|44,928
|SantaBarba
|263
|0
|22,303
|30,978
|SantaClara
|1,098
|0
|65,080
|124,958
|SantaCruz
|266
|0
|0
|0
|Shasta
|119
|0
|14,614
|9,385
|Sierra
|23
|10
|670
|605
|Siskiyou
|64
|0
|4,741
|3,745
|Solano
|205
|0
|30,521
|38,517
|Sonoma
|551
|355
|27,641
|65,869
|Stanislaus
|348
|141
|22,358
|21,428
|Sutter
|50
|17
|6,313
|4,058
|Tehama
|46
|1
|5,650
|3,616
|Trinity
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Tulare
|274
|0
|18,530
|11,914
|Tuolumne
|73
|46
|6,726
|5,645
|Ventura
|742
|386
|49,034
|53,151
|Yolo
|138
|58
|9,758
|17,921
|Yuba
|33
|0
|3,579
|2,152
|Totals
|24,312
|2,767
|920,924
|1,046,316
AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:50
