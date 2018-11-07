CA-Prop-6-RepealGasTax-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.

TP PR Yes No Alameda 1,135 0 0 0 Alpine 5 0 0 0 Amador 30 0 4,478 3,284 Butte 148 1 24,060 24,464 Calaveras 29 0 6,620 4,632 Colusa 18 0 0 0 ContraCost 744 142 38,237 67,481 DelNorte 18 0 2,256 2,039 ElDorado 166 0 0 0 Fresno 640 221 44,794 37,292 Glenn 34 0 1,671 933 Humboldt 144 0 0 0 Imperial 216 0 0 0 Inyo 23 22 1,478 1,334 Kern 655 0 0 0 Kings 115 0 8,281 5,026 Lake 70 0 0 0 Lassen 52 39 3,571 1,924 LosAngeles 4,728 0 0 0 Madera 69 0 0 0 Marin 200 60 10,716 30,388 Mariposa 25 0 2,579 2,124 Mendocino 250 230 3,544 6,551 Merced 269 0 4,844 4,579 Modoc 21 0 0 0 Mono 12 0 0 0 Monterey 176 0 20,567 35,399 Napa 170 55 7,985 13,168 Nevada 68 0 0 0 Orange 1,546 0 0 0 Placer 358 0 29,945 23,682 Plumas 29 29 4,525 3,589 Riverside 1,072 200 86,705 67,044 Sacramento 593 0 0 0 SanBenito 51 0 3,743 4,580 SanBernard 2,209 160 81,130 60,632 SanDiego 2,136 594 195,714 179,244 SanFrancis 604 0 0 0 SanJoaquin 485 0 0 0 SanLuisObi 156 0 25,535 28,057 SanMateo 525 0 20,428 44,928 SantaBarba 263 0 22,303 30,978 SantaClara 1,098 0 65,080 124,958 SantaCruz 266 0 0 0 Shasta 119 0 14,614 9,385 Sierra 23 10 670 605 Siskiyou 64 0 4,741 3,745 Solano 205 0 30,521 38,517 Sonoma 551 355 27,641 65,869 Stanislaus 348 141 22,358 21,428 Sutter 50 17 6,313 4,058 Tehama 46 1 5,650 3,616 Trinity 25 0 0 0 Tulare 274 0 18,530 11,914 Tuolumne 73 46 6,726 5,645 Ventura 742 386 49,034 53,151 Yolo 138 58 9,758 17,921 Yuba 33 0 3,579 2,152 Totals 24,312 2,767 920,924 1,046,316

AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:50