By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the voting on the Proposition 6 - Repeal State Gas Tax.

TP PR Yes No
Alameda 1,135 0 0 0
Alpine 5 0 0 0
Amador 30 0 4,478 3,284
Butte 148 1 24,060 24,464
Calaveras 29 0 6,620 4,632
Colusa 18 0 0 0
ContraCost 744 142 38,237 67,481
DelNorte 18 0 2,256 2,039
ElDorado 166 0 0 0
Fresno 640 221 44,794 37,292
Glenn 34 0 1,671 933
Humboldt 144 0 0 0
Imperial 216 0 0 0
Inyo 23 22 1,478 1,334
Kern 655 0 0 0
Kings 115 0 8,281 5,026
Lake 70 0 0 0
Lassen 52 39 3,571 1,924
LosAngeles 4,728 0 0 0
Madera 69 0 0 0
Marin 200 60 10,716 30,388
Mariposa 25 0 2,579 2,124
Mendocino 250 230 3,544 6,551
Merced 269 0 4,844 4,579
Modoc 21 0 0 0
Mono 12 0 0 0
Monterey 176 0 20,567 35,399
Napa 170 55 7,985 13,168
Nevada 68 0 0 0
Orange 1,546 0 0 0
Placer 358 0 29,945 23,682
Plumas 29 29 4,525 3,589
Riverside 1,072 200 86,705 67,044
Sacramento 593 0 0 0
SanBenito 51 0 3,743 4,580
SanBernard 2,209 160 81,130 60,632
SanDiego 2,136 594 195,714 179,244
SanFrancis 604 0 0 0
SanJoaquin 485 0 0 0
SanLuisObi 156 0 25,535 28,057
SanMateo 525 0 20,428 44,928
SantaBarba 263 0 22,303 30,978
SantaClara 1,098 0 65,080 124,958
SantaCruz 266 0 0 0
Shasta 119 0 14,614 9,385
Sierra 23 10 670 605
Siskiyou 64 0 4,741 3,745
Solano 205 0 30,521 38,517
Sonoma 551 355 27,641 65,869
Stanislaus 348 141 22,358 21,428
Sutter 50 17 6,313 4,058
Tehama 46 1 5,650 3,616
Trinity 25 0 0 0
Tulare 274 0 18,530 11,914
Tuolumne 73 46 6,726 5,645
Ventura 742 386 49,034 53,151
Yolo 138 58 9,758 17,921
Yuba 33 0 3,579 2,152
Totals 24,312 2,767 920,924 1,046,316

AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:50