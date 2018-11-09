CA-InsCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Lara Poizner Alameda 1,135 1,135 172,405 97,237 Alpine 5 5 291 264 Amador 30 30 4,492 10,862 Butte 148 148 26,876 38,912 Calaveras 29 29 4,548 10,409 Colusa 18 18 1,606 2,854 ContraCost 744 744 110,173 108,620 DelNorte 18 18 2,514 4,226 ElDorado 166 166 20,027 39,086 Fresno 640 640 64,546 77,852 Glenn 34 34 1,080 2,656 Humboldt 144 144 14,830 12,606 Imperial 216 216 12,444 7,089 Inyo 23 23 1,986 3,200 Kern 655 655 43,423 81,669 Kings 115 115 7,626 12,230 Lake 70 70 5,496 7,190 Lassen 52 52 1,917 5,654 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,076,352 707,310 Madera 69 69 9,561 16,746 Marin 200 200 39,746 30,177 Mariposa 25 25 2,103 4,183 Mendocino 250 250 8,019 6,611 Merced 269 269 14,448 15,872 Modoc 21 21 754 2,153 Mono 12 12 1,794 2,193 Monterey 176 176 37,804 29,576 Napa 170 170 9,519 10,902 Nevada 68 68 10,813 14,268 Orange 1,546 1,546 251,846 379,652 Placer 358 358 29,418 58,741 Plumas 29 29 2,536 4,801 Riverside 1,072 1,072 121,667 156,180 Sacramento 593 593 80,454 93,220 SanBenito 51 51 5,251 5,516 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 136,705 168,233 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 303,623 327,446 SanFrancis 604 604 147,584 67,033 SanJoaquin 485 485 42,933 49,797 SanLuisObi 156 156 31,467 43,499 SanMateo 525 525 56,546 48,678 SantaBarba 263 263 42,614 41,202 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 158,699 145,438 SantaCruz 266 266 32,443 19,469 Shasta 119 119 10,699 29,088 Sierra 23 23 489 1,059 Siskiyou 64 64 4,357 8,202 Solano 205 205 69,157 61,249 Sonoma 551 551 69,954 54,078 Stanislaus 348 348 31,220 43,303 Sutter 50 50 5,001 10,175 Tehama 46 46 3,664 9,635 Trinity 25 25 1,867 2,861 Tulare 274 274 19,960 31,769 Tuolumne 73 73 6,188 12,601 Ventura 742 742 84,561 103,179 Yolo 138 138 22,276 19,362 Yuba 33 33 3,371 6,976 Totals 24,312 24,312 3,483,743 3,365,049

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15