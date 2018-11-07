CA-InsCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Lara Poizner Alameda 1,135 1,135 151,731 87,266 Alpine 5 5 291 264 Amador 30 30 3,354 7,978 Butte 148 148 26,876 38,912 Calaveras 29 29 4,548 10,409 Colusa 18 18 1,175 2,175 ContraCost 744 744 110,173 108,620 DelNorte 18 18 2,514 4,226 ElDorado 166 166 20,027 39,086 Fresno 640 592 61,521 73,406 Glenn 34 34 1,080 2,656 Humboldt 144 144 14,830 12,606 Imperial 216 216 12,444 7,089 Inyo 23 23 1,689 2,774 Kern 655 655 43,423 81,669 Kings 115 115 6,564 10,956 Lake 70 70 5,496 7,190 Lassen 52 52 1,726 5,023 LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 714,018 487,979 Madera 69 36 9,561 16,746 Marin 200 200 37,716 28,604 Mariposa 25 25 2,103 4,183 Mendocino 250 250 8,019 6,611 Merced 269 269 14,448 15,872 Modoc 21 21 754 2,153 Mono 12 12 1,794 2,193 Monterey 176 0 31,157 25,439 Napa 170 55 9,519 10,902 Nevada 68 29 10,813 14,268 Orange 1,546 1,544 238,047 361,677 Placer 358 358 29,418 58,741 Plumas 29 29 2,536 4,801 Riverside 1,072 372 83,405 111,929 Sacramento 593 179 80,454 93,220 SanBenito 51 51 5,251 5,516 SanBernard 2,209 1,219 118,203 149,174 SanDiego 2,136 1,446 235,121 258,440 SanFrancis 604 604 138,422 63,073 SanJoaquin 485 485 42,933 49,797 SanLuisObi 156 156 31,374 43,382 SanMateo 525 525 47,862 40,429 SantaBarba 263 263 42,614 41,202 SantaClara 1,098 281 117,120 114,502 SantaCruz 266 266 32,443 19,469 Shasta 119 119 10,699 29,088 Sierra 23 23 442 944 Siskiyou 64 64 4,357 8,202 Solano 205 205 59,369 53,637 Sonoma 551 506 64,406 50,259 Stanislaus 348 348 31,220 43,303 Sutter 50 23 3,476 7,243 Tehama 46 46 3,664 9,635 Trinity 25 25 1,592 2,425 Tulare 274 274 19,960 31,769 Tuolumne 73 73 5,035 10,159 Ventura 742 697 79,151 96,222 Yolo 138 138 22,276 19,362 Yuba 33 33 3,371 6,976 Totals 24,312 18,125 2,863,585 2,901,831

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15