CA-InsCom-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for Insurance Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Lara
|Poizner
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|151,731
|87,266
|Alpine
|5
|5
|291
|264
|Amador
|30
|30
|3,354
|7,978
|Butte
|148
|148
|26,876
|38,912
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|4,548
|10,409
|Colusa
|18
|18
|1,175
|2,175
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|110,173
|108,620
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|2,514
|4,226
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|20,027
|39,086
|Fresno
|640
|592
|61,521
|73,406
|Glenn
|34
|34
|1,080
|2,656
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|14,830
|12,606
|Imperial
|216
|216
|12,444
|7,089
|Inyo
|23
|23
|1,689
|2,774
|Kern
|655
|655
|43,423
|81,669
|Kings
|115
|115
|6,564
|10,956
|Lake
|70
|70
|5,496
|7,190
|Lassen
|52
|52
|1,726
|5,023
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|2,682
|714,018
|487,979
|Madera
|69
|36
|9,561
|16,746
|Marin
|200
|200
|37,716
|28,604
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|2,103
|4,183
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|8,019
|6,611
|Merced
|269
|269
|14,448
|15,872
|Modoc
|21
|21
|754
|2,153
|Mono
|12
|12
|1,794
|2,193
|Monterey
|176
|0
|31,157
|25,439
|Napa
|170
|55
|9,519
|10,902
|Nevada
|68
|29
|10,813
|14,268
|Orange
|1,546
|1,544
|238,047
|361,677
|Placer
|358
|358
|29,418
|58,741
|Plumas
|29
|29
|2,536
|4,801
|Riverside
|1,072
|372
|83,405
|111,929
|Sacramento
|593
|179
|80,454
|93,220
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|5,251
|5,516
|SanBernard
|2,209
|1,219
|118,203
|149,174
|SanDiego
|2,136
|1,446
|235,121
|258,440
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|138,422
|63,073
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|42,933
|49,797
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|31,374
|43,382
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|47,862
|40,429
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|42,614
|41,202
|SantaClara
|1,098
|281
|117,120
|114,502
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|32,443
|19,469
|Shasta
|119
|119
|10,699
|29,088
|Sierra
|23
|23
|442
|944
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|4,357
|8,202
|Solano
|205
|205
|59,369
|53,637
|Sonoma
|551
|506
|64,406
|50,259
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|31,220
|43,303
|Sutter
|50
|23
|3,476
|7,243
|Tehama
|46
|46
|3,664
|9,635
|Trinity
|25
|25
|1,592
|2,425
|Tulare
|274
|274
|19,960
|31,769
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|5,035
|10,159
|Ventura
|742
|697
|79,151
|96,222
|Yolo
|138
|138
|22,276
|19,362
|Yuba
|33
|33
|3,371
|6,976
|Totals
|24,312
|18,125
|2,863,585
|2,901,831
AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15
