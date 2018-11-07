By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Lara Poizner
Alameda 1,135 1,135 151,731 87,266
Alpine 5 5 291 264
Amador 30 30 3,354 7,978
Butte 148 148 26,876 38,912
Calaveras 29 29 4,548 10,409
Colusa 18 18 1,175 2,175
ContraCost 744 744 110,173 108,620
DelNorte 18 18 2,514 4,226
ElDorado 166 166 20,027 39,086
Fresno 640 592 61,521 73,406
Glenn 34 34 1,080 2,656
Humboldt 144 144 14,830 12,606
Imperial 216 216 12,444 7,089
Inyo 23 23 1,689 2,774
Kern 655 655 43,423 81,669
Kings 115 115 6,564 10,956
Lake 70 70 5,496 7,190
Lassen 52 52 1,726 5,023
LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 714,018 487,979
Madera 69 36 9,561 16,746
Marin 200 200 37,716 28,604
Mariposa 25 25 2,103 4,183
Mendocino 250 250 8,019 6,611
Merced 269 269 14,448 15,872
Modoc 21 21 754 2,153
Mono 12 12 1,794 2,193
Monterey 176 0 31,157 25,439
Napa 170 55 9,519 10,902
Nevada 68 29 10,813 14,268
Orange 1,546 1,544 238,047 361,677
Placer 358 358 29,418 58,741
Plumas 29 29 2,536 4,801
Riverside 1,072 372 83,405 111,929
Sacramento 593 179 80,454 93,220
SanBenito 51 51 5,251 5,516
SanBernard 2,209 1,219 118,203 149,174
SanDiego 2,136 1,446 235,121 258,440
SanFrancis 604 604 138,422 63,073
SanJoaquin 485 485 42,933 49,797
SanLuisObi 156 156 31,374 43,382
SanMateo 525 525 47,862 40,429
SantaBarba 263 263 42,614 41,202
SantaClara 1,098 281 117,120 114,502
SantaCruz 266 266 32,443 19,469
Shasta 119 119 10,699 29,088
Sierra 23 23 442 944
Siskiyou 64 64 4,357 8,202
Solano 205 205 59,369 53,637
Sonoma 551 506 64,406 50,259
Stanislaus 348 348 31,220 43,303
Sutter 50 23 3,476 7,243
Tehama 46 46 3,664 9,635
Trinity 25 25 1,592 2,425
Tulare 274 274 19,960 31,769
Tuolumne 73 73 5,035 10,159
Ventura 742 697 79,151 96,222
Yolo 138 138 22,276 19,362
Yuba 33 33 3,371 6,976
Totals 24,312 18,125 2,863,585 2,901,831

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15