68 of 234 precincts - 29 percent

x-Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 14,423 - 78 percent

Kenneth Mejia, Grn 2,186 - 12 percent

Angela McArdle, Lib 1,789 - 10 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 35 Inland Empire

170 of 319 precincts - 53 percent

x-Norma Torres, Dem (i) 11,772 - 51 percent

x-Christian Valiente, GOP 8,259 - 36 percent

Joe Baca, Dem 3,207 - 14 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 36 Eastern Riverside

64 of 288 precincts - 22 percent

x-Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 31,046 - 56 percent

Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 12,489 - 22 percent

Dan Ball, GOP 4,426 - 8 percent

Douglas Hassett, GOP 2,802 - 5 percent

Stephan Wolkowicz, GOP 2,704 - 5 percent

Robert Bentley, GOP 2,420 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 39 Northern Orange Co.

295 of 384 precincts - 77 percent

Young Kim, GOP 16,590 - 24 percent

Gil Cisneros, Dem 12,770 - 18 percent

Phil Liberatore, GOP 9,671 - 14 percent

Andy Thorburn, Dem 6,145 - 9 percent

Shawn Nelson, GOP 5,291 - 8 percent

Bob Huff, GOP 4,015 - 6 percent

Sam Jammal, Dem 3,768 - 5 percent

Mai Tran, Dem 3,349 - 5 percent

Herbert Lee, Dem 2,767 - 4 percent

Steven Vargas, GOP 2,147 - 3 percent

Suzi Leggett, Dem 1,038 - 1 percent

John Cullum, GOP 931 - 1 percent

Karen Schatzle, NPP 462 - 1 percent

Andrew Sarega, GOP 429 - 1 percent

Steve Cox, NPP 415 - 1 percent

Sophia Alexander, AIP 260 - 0 percent

Ted Alemayhu, AIP 76 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 42 Inland Empire

67 of 309 precincts - 22 percent

x-Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 24,205 - 63 percent

Julia Peacock, Dem 9,925 - 26 percent

Norman Quintero, Dem 2,860 - 7 percent

Matt Woody, NPP 1,659 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 43 South LA, Inglewood

91 of 339 precincts - 27 percent

x-Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 17,471 - 67 percent

Omar Navarro, GOP 4,412 - 17 percent

Frank DeMartini, GOP 2,238 - 9 percent

Edwin Duterte, GOP 1,312 - 5 percent

Miguel Zuniga, Grn 606 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 44 South LA, Compton

114 of 314 precincts - 36 percent

x-Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 12,017 - 65 percent

Aja Brown, Dem 3,176 - 17 percent

Jazmina Saavedra, GOP 1,921 - 10 percent

Stacey Dash, GOP 1,335 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 45 Inland Orange Co.

337 of 395 precincts - 85 percent

x-Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 47,792 - 53 percent

Katie Porter, Dem 17,884 - 20 percent

Dave Min, Dem 15,395 - 17 percent

Brian Forde, Dem 4,942 - 6 percent

John Graham, NPP 2,120 - 2 percent

Kia Hamadanchy, Dem 1,446 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 46 Central Orange, Anaheim

194 of 233 precincts - 83 percent

x-Lou Correa, Dem (i) 20,862 - 60 percent

x-Russell Lambert, GOP 12,298 - 35 percent

Ed Rushman, NPP 1,045 - 3 percent

Will Johnson, NPP 741 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 47 Long Beach, West Orange

192 of 361 precincts - 53 percent

x-Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 24,536 - 56 percent

John Briscoe, GOP 10,553 - 24 percent

David Clifford, GOP 9,012 - 20 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 48 Coastal Orange Co.

323 of 415 precincts - 78 percent

x-Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 27,911 - 30 percent

Hans Keirstead, Dem 15,920 - 17 percent

Scott Baugh, GOP 15,346 - 17 percent

Harley Rouda, Dem 14,939 - 16 percent

Omar Siddiqui, Dem 4,520 - 5 percent

John Gabbard, GOP 2,742 - 3 percent

Rachel Payne, Dem 2,002 - 2 percent

Paul Martin, GOP 1,511 - 2 percent

Michael Kotick, Dem 1,443 - 2 percent

Laura Oatman, Dem 1,355 - 1 percent

Shastina Sandman, GOP 1,342 - 1 percent

Deanie Schaarsmith, Dem 787 - 1 percent

Tony Zarkades, Dem 743 - 1 percent

Brandon Reiser, Lib 479 - 1 percent

Stelian Onufrei, GOP 378 - 0 percent

Kevin Kensinger, NPP 374 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 49 Northern San Diego

152 of 405 precincts - 38 percent

Diane Harkey, GOP 19,354 - 25 percent

Mike Levin, Dem 13,304 - 17 percent

Sara Jacobs, Dem 12,015 - 15 percent

Doug Applegate, Dem 10,421 - 13 percent

Kristin Gaspar, GOP 7,215 - 9 percent

Rocky Chavez, GOP 6,330 - 8 percent

Paul Kerr, Dem 3,983 - 5 percent

Brian Maryott, GOP 2,192 - 3 percent

Mike Schmitt, GOP 949 - 1 percent

Joshua Schoonover, GOP 555 - 1 percent

David Medway, GOP 507 - 1 percent

Craig Nordal, GOP 497 - 1 percent

Robert Pendleton, NPP 365 - 0 percent

Danielle St. John, Grn 283 - 0 percent

Joshua Hancock, Lib 214 - 0 percent

Jordan Mills, PFP 88 - 0 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 50 Inland San Diego

138 of 370 precincts - 37 percent

Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 30,684 - 48 percent

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 9,978 - 16 percent

Josh Butner, Dem 8,591 - 13 percent

Bill Wells, GOP 8,500 - 13 percent

Patrick Malloy, Dem 4,011 - 6 percent

Shamus Sayed, GOP 1,287 - 2 percent

Richard Kahle, NPP 759 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 51 Mexican Border, Imperial

284 of 431 precincts - 66 percent

x-Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 21,199 - 63 percent

Juan Hidalgo, GOP 5,218 - 15 percent

John Renison, GOP 5,216 - 15 percent

Juan Mercado, NPP 1,005 - 3 percent

Kevin Mitchell, NPP 687 - 2 percent

Louis Fuentes, GOP 592 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 52 Coastal San Diego

211 of 402 precincts - 52 percent

Scott Peters, Dem (i) 45,739 - 57 percent

Omar Qudrat, GOP 12,170 - 15 percent

James Veltmeyer, GOP 9,880 - 12 percent

Danny Casara, GOP 4,046 - 5 percent

Michael Allman, GOP 3,547 - 4 percent

John Horst, GOP 2,947 - 4 percent

Jeffrey Cullen, GOP 2,174 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 53 Central San Diego

234 of 434 precincts - 54 percent

x-Susan Davis, Dem (i) 41,083 - 62 percent

Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 9,874 - 15 percent

Matt Mendoza, GOP 9,584 - 15 percent

Shawn Kane, GOP 2,663 - 4 percent

Brett Goda, GOP 1,411 - 2 percent

Bryan Kim, NPP 1,394 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 06-05-2018 23:40