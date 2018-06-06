CA-House-Contested
Updated 2:42 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
68 of 234 precincts - 29 percent
x-Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 14,423 - 78 percent
Kenneth Mejia, Grn 2,186 - 12 percent
Angela McArdle, Lib 1,789 - 10 percent
2 to be nominated.
170 of 319 precincts - 53 percent
x-Norma Torres, Dem (i) 11,772 - 51 percent
x-Christian Valiente, GOP 8,259 - 36 percent
Joe Baca, Dem 3,207 - 14 percent
2 to be nominated.
64 of 288 precincts - 22 percent
x-Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 31,046 - 56 percent
Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 12,489 - 22 percent
Dan Ball, GOP 4,426 - 8 percent
Douglas Hassett, GOP 2,802 - 5 percent
Stephan Wolkowicz, GOP 2,704 - 5 percent
Robert Bentley, GOP 2,420 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
295 of 384 precincts - 77 percent
Young Kim, GOP 16,590 - 24 percent
Gil Cisneros, Dem 12,770 - 18 percent
Phil Liberatore, GOP 9,671 - 14 percent
Andy Thorburn, Dem 6,145 - 9 percent
Shawn Nelson, GOP 5,291 - 8 percent
Bob Huff, GOP 4,015 - 6 percent
Sam Jammal, Dem 3,768 - 5 percent
Mai Tran, Dem 3,349 - 5 percent
Herbert Lee, Dem 2,767 - 4 percent
Steven Vargas, GOP 2,147 - 3 percent
Suzi Leggett, Dem 1,038 - 1 percent
John Cullum, GOP 931 - 1 percent
Karen Schatzle, NPP 462 - 1 percent
Andrew Sarega, GOP 429 - 1 percent
Steve Cox, NPP 415 - 1 percent
Sophia Alexander, AIP 260 - 0 percent
Ted Alemayhu, AIP 76 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
67 of 309 precincts - 22 percent
x-Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 24,205 - 63 percent
Julia Peacock, Dem 9,925 - 26 percent
Norman Quintero, Dem 2,860 - 7 percent
Matt Woody, NPP 1,659 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
91 of 339 precincts - 27 percent
x-Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 17,471 - 67 percent
Omar Navarro, GOP 4,412 - 17 percent
Frank DeMartini, GOP 2,238 - 9 percent
Edwin Duterte, GOP 1,312 - 5 percent
Miguel Zuniga, Grn 606 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
114 of 314 precincts - 36 percent
x-Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 12,017 - 65 percent
Aja Brown, Dem 3,176 - 17 percent
Jazmina Saavedra, GOP 1,921 - 10 percent
Stacey Dash, GOP 1,335 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
337 of 395 precincts - 85 percent
x-Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 47,792 - 53 percent
Katie Porter, Dem 17,884 - 20 percent
Dave Min, Dem 15,395 - 17 percent
Brian Forde, Dem 4,942 - 6 percent
John Graham, NPP 2,120 - 2 percent
Kia Hamadanchy, Dem 1,446 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
194 of 233 precincts - 83 percent
x-Lou Correa, Dem (i) 20,862 - 60 percent
x-Russell Lambert, GOP 12,298 - 35 percent
Ed Rushman, NPP 1,045 - 3 percent
Will Johnson, NPP 741 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
192 of 361 precincts - 53 percent
x-Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 24,536 - 56 percent
John Briscoe, GOP 10,553 - 24 percent
David Clifford, GOP 9,012 - 20 percent
2 to be nominated.
323 of 415 precincts - 78 percent
x-Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 27,911 - 30 percent
Hans Keirstead, Dem 15,920 - 17 percent
Scott Baugh, GOP 15,346 - 17 percent
Harley Rouda, Dem 14,939 - 16 percent
Omar Siddiqui, Dem 4,520 - 5 percent
John Gabbard, GOP 2,742 - 3 percent
Rachel Payne, Dem 2,002 - 2 percent
Paul Martin, GOP 1,511 - 2 percent
Michael Kotick, Dem 1,443 - 2 percent
Laura Oatman, Dem 1,355 - 1 percent
Shastina Sandman, GOP 1,342 - 1 percent
Deanie Schaarsmith, Dem 787 - 1 percent
Tony Zarkades, Dem 743 - 1 percent
Brandon Reiser, Lib 479 - 1 percent
Stelian Onufrei, GOP 378 - 0 percent
Kevin Kensinger, NPP 374 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
152 of 405 precincts - 38 percent
Diane Harkey, GOP 19,354 - 25 percent
Mike Levin, Dem 13,304 - 17 percent
Sara Jacobs, Dem 12,015 - 15 percent
Doug Applegate, Dem 10,421 - 13 percent
Kristin Gaspar, GOP 7,215 - 9 percent
Rocky Chavez, GOP 6,330 - 8 percent
Paul Kerr, Dem 3,983 - 5 percent
Brian Maryott, GOP 2,192 - 3 percent
Mike Schmitt, GOP 949 - 1 percent
Joshua Schoonover, GOP 555 - 1 percent
David Medway, GOP 507 - 1 percent
Craig Nordal, GOP 497 - 1 percent
Robert Pendleton, NPP 365 - 0 percent
Danielle St. John, Grn 283 - 0 percent
Joshua Hancock, Lib 214 - 0 percent
Jordan Mills, PFP 88 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
138 of 370 precincts - 37 percent
Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 30,684 - 48 percent
Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 9,978 - 16 percent
Josh Butner, Dem 8,591 - 13 percent
Bill Wells, GOP 8,500 - 13 percent
Patrick Malloy, Dem 4,011 - 6 percent
Shamus Sayed, GOP 1,287 - 2 percent
Richard Kahle, NPP 759 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
284 of 431 precincts - 66 percent
x-Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 21,199 - 63 percent
Juan Hidalgo, GOP 5,218 - 15 percent
John Renison, GOP 5,216 - 15 percent
Juan Mercado, NPP 1,005 - 3 percent
Kevin Mitchell, NPP 687 - 2 percent
Louis Fuentes, GOP 592 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
211 of 402 precincts - 52 percent
Scott Peters, Dem (i) 45,739 - 57 percent
Omar Qudrat, GOP 12,170 - 15 percent
James Veltmeyer, GOP 9,880 - 12 percent
Danny Casara, GOP 4,046 - 5 percent
Michael Allman, GOP 3,547 - 4 percent
John Horst, GOP 2,947 - 4 percent
Jeffrey Cullen, GOP 2,174 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
234 of 434 precincts - 54 percent
x-Susan Davis, Dem (i) 41,083 - 62 percent
Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 9,874 - 15 percent
Matt Mendoza, GOP 9,584 - 15 percent
Shawn Kane, GOP 2,663 - 4 percent
Brett Goda, GOP 1,411 - 2 percent
Bryan Kim, NPP 1,394 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 06-05-2018 23:40