CA-House-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Huffman
|Mensing
|DelNorte
|18
|17
|5,082
|6,064
|Humboldt
|66
|44
|31,694
|13,043
|Marin
|112
|104
|121,838
|24,473
|Mendocino
|250
|146
|18,785
|6,197
|Sonoma
|255
|190
|66,480
|17,479
|Trinity
|25
|3
|436
|567
|Totals
|726
|504
|244,315
|67,823
AP Elections 11-13-2020 17:05
