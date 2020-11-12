By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Huffman Mensing
DelNorte 18 17 5,082 6,064
Humboldt 66 44 31,694 13,043
Marin 112 93 110,082 21,235
Mendocino 250 146 18,785 6,197
Sonoma 255 190 66,480 17,479
Trinity 25 3 436 567
Totals 726 493 232,559 64,585

AP Elections 11-11-2020 16:05