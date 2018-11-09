CA-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey Alameda 1,135 1,135 220,507 57,330 Alpine 5 5 375 205 Amador 30 30 6,046 10,192 Butte 148 148 33,236 36,454 Calaveras 29 29 6,093 9,774 Colusa 18 18 1,820 2,983 ContraCost 744 744 148,642 75,278 DelNorte 18 18 2,923 4,064 ElDorado 166 166 26,346 36,791 Fresno 640 640 71,203 79,181 Glenn 34 34 1,243 2,769 Humboldt 144 144 18,189 10,792 Imperial 216 216 12,859 7,198 Inyo 23 23 2,569 3,012 Kern 655 655 49,660 80,568 Kings 115 115 8,301 12,697 Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226 Lassen 52 52 1,968 6,248 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,359,150 536,103 Madera 69 69 10,892 16,717 Marin 200 200 57,215 16,349 Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087 Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322 Merced 269 269 16,041 15,719 Modoc 21 21 832 2,405 Mono 12 12 2,396 1,850 Monterey 176 176 44,755 24,689 Napa 170 170 13,104 8,123 Nevada 68 68 13,730 12,658 Orange 1,546 1,546 319,901 344,978 Placer 358 358 39,293 54,810 Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992 Riverside 1,072 1,072 140,933 151,036 Sacramento 593 593 104,170 77,447 SanBenito 51 51 6,234 4,905 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 160,315 155,246 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 368,463 298,645 SanFrancis 604 604 190,447 32,975 SanJoaquin 485 485 49,147 47,336 SanLuisObi 156 156 40,474 38,733 SanMateo 525 525 78,871 29,642 SantaBarba 263 263 51,912 35,728 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 218,416 96,804 SantaCruz 266 266 40,903 13,225 Shasta 119 119 12,837 29,119 Sierra 23 23 629 1,005 Siskiyou 64 64 5,393 7,918 Solano 205 205 84,508 50,191 Sonoma 551 551 92,822 35,922 Stanislaus 348 348 37,422 40,532 Sutter 50 50 5,836 10,153 Tehama 46 46 4,218 9,952 Trinity 25 25 2,251 2,785 Tulare 274 274 22,146 32,345 Tuolumne 73 73 8,040 11,977 Ventura 742 742 107,049 89,102 Yolo 138 138 29,296 14,260 Yuba 33 33 3,889 7,038 Totals 24,312 24,312 4,378,624 2,814,585

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15