CA-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey Alameda 1,135 1,135 193,507 52,894 Alpine 5 5 375 205 Amador 30 30 4,488 7,475 Butte 148 148 33,236 36,454 Calaveras 29 29 6,093 9,774 Colusa 18 18 1,331 2,286 ContraCost 744 744 148,642 75,278 DelNorte 18 18 2,923 4,064 ElDorado 166 166 26,346 36,791 Fresno 640 592 67,844 74,593 Glenn 34 34 1,243 2,769 Humboldt 144 144 18,189 10,792 Imperial 216 216 12,859 7,198 Inyo 23 23 2,164 2,649 Kern 655 655 49,660 80,568 Kings 115 115 7,125 11,413 Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226 Lassen 52 52 1,763 5,536 LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 900,049 368,496 Madera 69 36 10,892 16,717 Marin 200 200 54,245 15,556 Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087 Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322 Merced 269 269 16,041 15,719 Modoc 21 21 832 2,405 Mono 12 12 2,396 1,850 Monterey 176 0 37,048 21,220 Napa 170 55 13,104 8,123 Nevada 68 29 13,730 12,658 Orange 1,546 1,544 301,475 330,186 Placer 358 358 39,293 54,810 Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992 Riverside 1,072 372 97,109 108,005 Sacramento 593 179 104,170 77,447 SanBenito 51 51 6,234 4,905 SanBernard 2,209 1,219 138,871 137,798 SanDiego 2,136 1,446 285,082 236,492 SanFrancis 604 604 178,413 31,367 SanJoaquin 485 485 49,147 47,336 SanLuisObi 156 156 40,371 38,620 SanMateo 525 525 66,224 24,832 SantaBarba 263 263 51,912 35,728 SantaClara 1,098 281 163,743 76,327 SantaCruz 266 266 40,903 13,225 Shasta 119 119 12,837 29,119 Sierra 23 23 556 909 Siskiyou 64 64 5,393 7,918 Solano 205 205 72,393 44,263 Sonoma 551 506 85,677 33,368 Stanislaus 348 348 37,422 40,532 Sutter 50 23 4,033 7,232 Tehama 46 46 4,218 9,952 Trinity 25 25 1,903 2,381 Tulare 274 274 22,146 32,345 Tuolumne 73 73 6,531 9,637 Ventura 742 697 99,961 83,246 Yolo 138 138 29,296 14,260 Yuba 33 33 3,889 7,038 Totals 24,312 18,125 3,598,041 2,443,388

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15