By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey
Alameda 1,135 1,135 193,507 52,894
Alpine 5 5 375 205
Amador 30 30 4,488 7,475
Butte 148 148 33,236 36,454
Calaveras 29 29 6,093 9,774
Colusa 18 18 1,331 2,286
ContraCost 744 744 148,642 75,278
DelNorte 18 18 2,923 4,064
ElDorado 166 166 26,346 36,791
Fresno 640 592 67,844 74,593
Glenn 34 34 1,243 2,769
Humboldt 144 144 18,189 10,792
Imperial 216 216 12,859 7,198
Inyo 23 23 2,164 2,649
Kern 655 655 49,660 80,568
Kings 115 115 7,125 11,413
Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226
Lassen 52 52 1,763 5,536
LosAngeles 4,728 2,682 900,049 368,496
Madera 69 36 10,892 16,717
Marin 200 200 54,245 15,556
Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087
Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322
Merced 269 269 16,041 15,719
Modoc 21 21 832 2,405
Mono 12 12 2,396 1,850
Monterey 176 0 37,048 21,220
Napa 170 55 13,104 8,123
Nevada 68 29 13,730 12,658
Orange 1,546 1,544 301,475 330,186
Placer 358 358 39,293 54,810
Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992
Riverside 1,072 372 97,109 108,005
Sacramento 593 179 104,170 77,447
SanBenito 51 51 6,234 4,905
SanBernard 2,209 1,219 138,871 137,798
SanDiego 2,136 1,446 285,082 236,492
SanFrancis 604 604 178,413 31,367
SanJoaquin 485 485 49,147 47,336
SanLuisObi 156 156 40,371 38,620
SanMateo 525 525 66,224 24,832
SantaBarba 263 263 51,912 35,728
SantaClara 1,098 281 163,743 76,327
SantaCruz 266 266 40,903 13,225
Shasta 119 119 12,837 29,119
Sierra 23 23 556 909
Siskiyou 64 64 5,393 7,918
Solano 205 205 72,393 44,263
Sonoma 551 506 85,677 33,368
Stanislaus 348 348 37,422 40,532
Sutter 50 23 4,033 7,232
Tehama 46 46 4,218 9,952
Trinity 25 25 1,903 2,381
Tulare 274 274 22,146 32,345
Tuolumne 73 73 6,531 9,637
Ventura 742 697 99,961 83,246
Yolo 138 138 29,296 14,260
Yuba 33 33 3,889 7,038
Totals 24,312 18,125 3,598,041 2,443,388

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:15