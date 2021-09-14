Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case HUIZHONG WU and SAM McNEIL, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 5:03 a.m.
1 of21 Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at China's state broadcaster CCTV, speaks outside a courthouse before attending a session in her court case against a television host she accuses of groping and forcibly kissing her in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Zhou became the face of the country's MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, even as the movement was shut down by authorities, Zhou has continued to speak out. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain.
Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.
Written By
HUIZHONG WU and SAM McNEIL