‘By the Sea’ open at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit. “By the Sea,” featuring works by resident Christine Lombardi through Oct. 30.

A reception in the library’s Chess court will be held Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 19 is set.

Adults must wear face masks, and registration for the reception is required.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.