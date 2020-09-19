Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit, “By the Sea,” featuring works by resident Christine Lombardi through Oct. 30. Above is Lombardi’s “Lovely Day.” For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.
