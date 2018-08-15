Businesses lose more than $4,200 in utility company scam

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Police say scammers posing as representatives of an electric utility bilked businesses in one Connecticut town out of more than $4,200.

Authorities said Tuesday the scammers pretended to be United Illuminating and called Orange businesses saying they were behind on their bills.

The callers said the businesses needed to pay or their electricity would be shut off, and then requested payment through gift cards or other non-traditional methods.

Police say the scammers are sophisticated. They may have knowledge about the utility customers and even provide a callback number with a greeting similar to the utility's customer service line.

Authorities say people should verify all information before making a payment over the phone, and if a caller insists on payment through a prepaid debit card, it is likely a scam.