Businesses invited to decorate windows

The New Milford Mayor’s Office has issued an invitation to all town businesses to participate in a holiday window decorating contest.

Two contests will be offered: one for downtown businesses and another for businesses on Routes 7 and 202.

Businesses need to register by Dec. 11 and have their windows decorated by Dec. 13.

Judging will be done the week of Dec. 16.

Businesses that would like to participate should contact the mayor’s office at 860-355-6010.